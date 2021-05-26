Cancel
Cameron, WI

Prep baseball: Early deficit dooms Cameron in defeat to Spooner

By 's Block: Beam me up, Scotty!
APG of Wisconsin
 17 days ago

SPOONER — The Cameron baseball team found itself down early after four first inning runs were the difference in a 6-2 loss for the Comets against Spooner on Tuesday. The Rails collected four hits to jump ahead 4-0 after an inning. The Comets cut their deficit to three in the third, but Spooner added single tallies in the fourth and sixth innings. Cameron was able to push one across in the top of the seventh for the final margin.

www.apg-wi.com
