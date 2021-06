Maju Loureiro receives Outstanding Volleyball Student Athlete Award at MSU-WP MAJU LOUREIRO, Curitiba, Brazil, was named Outstanding Volleyball Student Athlete of the Year during Missouri State University-West Plains’ annual Celebration of Leaders student awards ceremony April 29 at the West Plains Civic Center. The award goes to the student athlete who not only played volleyball well, but also strove to be successful in academics and lead her team on and off the court. (Missouri State-West Plains Photo)