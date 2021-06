I lost track of how many times my mother would say to my father, “No volvimos a calificar para estampillas. ¿Como la vamos a hacer?” [We didn’t qualify for food stamps again. How are we going to get by?]. I remember the worry in her voice. These echoing words remind me of the stories of too many Latinx immigrant families suffering from hunger and food insecurity as they try to stretch a 2-day food supply an entire week. Food is vital for human existence. Unfortunately, my family is only one among the 42 million Americans struggling to secure food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.