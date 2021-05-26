Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2022 BYU Football Commits

By Casey Lundquist
Posted by 
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 16 days ago

The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19.

BYU only signed 16 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and the 2022 class could be even smaller. BYU already has six players committed in the 2022 class. Therefore, spots are running out in the 2022 class. With so few spots available in the class, BYU is trying to be very calculated when extending scholarship offers and accepting commitments.

June will be recruiting heavy, so let's review the existing six commits before we get into a lot of recruiting content. Below is the updated list of 2022 BYU commits.

Noah Moeaki

Position: TE/LB

School: American Fork High School

Measurables: 6'3, 205 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Noah Moeaki has been committed to BYU for well over a year - he committed to BYU only a few days after receiving a BYU offer. The talented prospect out of American Fork could play tight end, linebacker, or maybe even defensive end at the next level. He is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

Jarinn Kalama

Position: WR/DB/LB

School: Wasatch High School

Measurables: 6'3, 200 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

There's a lot to like about Kalama's game, regardless of where he lines up at the next level. Kalama could play on either side of the ball at BYU.

Maika Kaufusi

Position: S/LB

School: Alta High School

Measurables: 6'3, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Another BYU recruiting class, another talented Kaufusi. Maika Kaufusi is a long versatile athlete who could end up at linebacker or safety at BYU. Maiaka is the younger brother of Isaiah Kaufusi and Jaxson Kaufusi.

In case you haven't noticed, versatility is a theme in the 2022 class.

Micah Wilson

Position: LB

School: Corner Canyon High School

Measurables: 6'3, 205 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Micah is the younger brother of Zach Wilson and Josh Wilson. Like his older brother Josh, Micah has great instincts at linebacker.

Cannon DeVries

Position: WR/RB/S

School: Weber High School

Measurables: 6'0, 165 lbs.

Competing Offers: Colorado, Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Cannon DeVries committed to BYU in March. DeVries, an athlete that plays both wide receiver and safety for Weber High School, is listed at 6'0, 160 pounds. DeVries' recruitment was accelerating a few weeks before he committed to the Cougars - he had received an offer from Colorado one day before he received an offer from BYU.

Liutai Kinikini

Position: LB/DL

School: West High School

Measurables: 6'3, 200 lbs.

Competing Offers: Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Liutai Kinikini is a versatile athlete out of West High School. He will likely end up along the defensive line for BYU.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
8
Followers
124
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Weber High School#American Football#College Football Season#Colorado College#Out For Season#Byu Football Commits#Te Lb School#Air Force#Lb School#Cougars#Lb Dl School#West High School#Instagram Byu Si#Weber State Star#Peak Recruiting Season#Recruiting Content#Linebacker#Maika Kaufusi Position#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StateUSA Today

Priority MSU football target Trevon Howard committing July 4

With the dead period ending and official visits opening back up, Michigan State football recruiting is ready to take off. The Spartans coaching staff will look to fill out their 2022 recruiting class. Trevon Howard has been a top priority for defensive backs coach Harlan Barnett. Howard is a safety...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

BYU Football could have the most TV exposure in the country

The ESPN networks typically televise 10 national college football games per week across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC. Aside from the ten televised games, ESPN also broadcasts anywhere from 20-25 FBS games across conference networks and streaming services through ESPN+ and ESPN3. In other words, ESPN has the rights to...
Footballthehivesports.com

BYU Football road games to plan a vacation around: Logan

Some fans might not call this a vacation if they live in Utah. However, northern Utah is a scenic place to be in autumn time. This is also a great game to be at on a Friday night. It’s often played on the Friday before the General Conference for the LDS Church that owns BYU.
Auburn, ALauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn football lands former Vols commit Roterius Torrence

Alabama native Roterius Torrence is finally coming home. After playing two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, the JUCO 3-star cornerback has committed to play for Auburn football. Torrence becomes the 10th transfer addition to join the Tigers’ roster and joins a loaded cornerbacks room on the Plains. Torrence’s journey to Auburn was not so clear […]
Montana StatePosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Signee Dylan Rollins Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana

On Thursday, BYU OL signee Dylan Rollins was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Montana. Rollins signed with BYU during the early signing period last December. Rollins was a three-star OL prospect out of Montana with competing offers from Minnesota, Oregon State, and Utah State among others. Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. The Montana FBS recruiting drought ended when Rollins committed to the Cougars.
Alabama Statechatsports.com

Alabama targeting 4-Star Texas football S commit Bryan Allen Jr.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) There is a concerning recent offer sent out to a big-time four-star safety commit of the 2022 Texas football recruiting class, Aledo product Bryan Allen Jr. Texas landed a commitment from the uber-talented blue-chip defensive back Allen Jr. back on Feb. 28, 2021, and it has been mostly quiet in his recruitment otherwise.
NFLPosted by
CougsDaily

Jets Rookie Michael Carter Gives Glowing Review of Zach Wilson

After being selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, all eyes were on Zach Wilson during Jets rookie mini camp last week. Fellow rookie Michael Carter, a RB out of North Carolina, gave Zach Wilson a glowing review after the first week of practice. You can listen to his comments below.
NFLPosted by
CougsDaily

Five Must-Watch Games Featuring Former Cougars in the NFL

The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday. BYU could have as many as 25 former players on NFL rosters this fall. Here are five must-watch games featuring former Cougars in the NFL. 5. Jaguars @ Jets - Week 16. 1:00 PM ET | CBS. The top four quarterbacks taken...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

BYU Football: 5 Biggest NFL matchups featuring former Cougars

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball for yardage during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

Updated Look at the 2021-2022 BYU Basketball Roster

After landing Te'Jon Lucas from the transfer portal, the 2021-2022 BYU basketball roster is starting to take shape. Let's take an early look at the BYU basketball roster for next season. Returning Players. #25 Gavin Baxter. #0 Hunter Erickson. #5 Gideon George. #42 Richard Harward. #20 Spencer Johnson. #21 Trevin...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

The 5 most likely record scenarios for BYU Football

BYU Football is entering a season with possibly more questions than ever before. When BYU Football entered the 2020 season they were underdogs to Navy. It is crazy to think that given all we know now, but it shows how unpredictable sports can be. We didn’t even know if we would get a season last year, yet the Cougars would end up finishing off the season 11-1 and finished No. 11 in the final AP rankings.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know about Te'Jon Lucas

After months of recruiting the transfer portal, Mark Pope and staff landed their playmaking guard. On Wednesday, Milwaukee transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas committed to BYU over fellow finalists Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Here are three things to know about Te'Jon Lucas.
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State football commit Drew Allar invited to Elite11 Finals

A Penn State commit has been invited to show his skills among some of the top quarterbacks in the country. Drew Allar, who announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on March 8, received the 11th invite to the Elite11 quarterback competition finals. The event gathers the top quarterback prospects...
Provo, UTPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Football to Allow Full Capacity at Lavell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah — BYU is planning on a return to full capacity in LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall for the 2021 football season. “We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”
NFLPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Football Offers QB Issac Wilson, Younger Brother of Zach Wilson

In February, BYU extended an offer to 2024 quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson. Isaac is the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Josh Wilson (BYU linebacker), and Micah Wilson (BYU LB commit). Isaac Wilson has impressed along the camp circuit in recent months, and he is on his way to being a highly-touted recruit.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah football gets commitment from USC transfer WR Munir McClain

Utah has added another wide receiver through the transfer portal. Former USC wide receiver Munir McClain announced his commitment to Utah on Wednesday. McClain is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt sophomore that was a 3-star recruit out of high school. He played as a true freshman, appearing in five games, catching three passes for 19 total yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury.