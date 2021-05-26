CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Watchdog Report: Senior Staffers in Trump EPA Changed, Omitted Science During 2018 Review of Dicamba; Skipped Internal Peer-Review Process, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

 2021-05-26

May 26, 2021 - WASHINGTON— A scathing report released on Monday by a federal oversight agency revealed that high-ranking officials in the Trump Environmental. Protection Agency purposely excluded scientific evidence of dicamba’s drift risks before reapproving its use in 2018. The Office of the Inspector General found that the EPA’s...

