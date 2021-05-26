Cancel
Del Norte County, CA

CDFW: Wildlife Conservation Board Funds Environmental Improvement and Acquisition Projects – Includes a $1.5 Million Grant to Save the Redwoods in Redwood National and State Parks in Del Norte and Humboldt Counties

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 - At its May 20, 2021 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $23.5 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California. Some of the 35 approved projects will benefit fish and wildlife — including some endangered species — while others will provide public access to important natural resources. Several projects will also demonstrate the importance of protecting working landscapes that integrate economic, social and environmental stewardship practices beneficial to the environment, landowners and the local community.

