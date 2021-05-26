Bainbridge native selected by Army for Nurse Training Program
Five University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets have been selected for the Army's competitive Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP). The internship will provide Bachelor of Science in Nursing students Anna Chirillo, Megan Collins, Haydn Griffin, Lee Jung "Esther" Kim, and Brandon Ware with a four-week experience unlike their other clinical rotations. Each will be stationed at a different location in the United States between their junior and senior years.