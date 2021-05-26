Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge native selected by Army for Nurse Training Program

By Staff Reports
Post-Searchlight
 16 days ago

Five University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets have been selected for the Army’s competitive Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP). The internship will provide Bachelor of Science in Nursing students Anna Chirillo, Megan Collins, Haydn Griffin, Lee Jung “Esther” Kim, and Brandon Ware with a four-week experience unlike their other clinical rotations. Each will be stationed at a different location in the United States between their junior and senior years.

Bainbridge, GAPost-Searchlight

Boy Scout troop performs community service at Chick-Fil- A

It can be a long road to go from a Boy Scout to an Eagle Scout, with multiple projects and hours of community service required. Local Boy Scout Troop 383 took a step in that direction, doing community service last Friday by helping clean up around Chick-fil-A. The boys cleaned trash both from the parking lot and the surrounding area, before owner Kolby Shepherd and general manager Josh Apke gave them a lesson in entrepreneurship and business. This helped earn them their entrepreneurship merit badge.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Bainbridge, GAPost-Searchlight

78-year old becomes Nurse Aide after enrolling at SRTC

Seventy-eight-year-old Helen Yates King is redefining what it means to have a senior moment. One month before her 79th birthday, she just completed her very first semester as a college co-ed at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC). Neatly dressed in her program’s soft blue scrubs, she speaks about her college days with uncontained delight. “Going to college has given me the greatest joy I have ever had. I am just enjoying this more than anything I have ever done in my life.”