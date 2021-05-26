Draft Kings predicts Arizona Football to have 2.5 wins

We know you miss college football as much as we do, it’s a given. After what can easily be considered one of the best seasons as of lately for the Big 12 Conference, capping off a perfect 5-0 record in the bowl season, we want our Big 12 football action back already. While it’s still early, even for spring football, sports betting platforms around are already buzzing with predictions of who will end up coming out on top of the conference. So as we wait for our beloved Big 12 gridiron action to come back, let’s break down some very early predictions of what we could end up seeing once the season gets going.