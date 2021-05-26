Draft Kings predicts Arizona Football to have 2.5 wins
The 2021 Arizona Football season is nearly here, and with the season action ramping up, Draft Kings came out with their predictions, picking Arizona to have 2.5 wins. It has already been five months that Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch has been on the job here in Tucson, and thus far he has had the daunting task of turning around this program. From repairing the culture to improving the talent and depth, he has done a tremendous job thus far.zonazealots.com