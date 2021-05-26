Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers: Stop expecting too much of Ben Simmons

By Write For Us
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe angst that Ben Simmons has caused the Philadelphia 76ers‘ fans is almost palatable at times. He has the size and potential to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA at 6-foot-11 with point guard skills. However, his unwillingness to attempt jump shots and his lack of...

thesixersense.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#The Sixer Sense#Sixers Fans#Rebounds#6 Foot 11#Game#Solid Defense#Jump Shots#Stats#Point Guard Skills#Career Lows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

East’s top seed in hand, Sixers cap regular season vs. Magic

Not that long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers started 1-30 and finished 10-72. They've come a long way since that 2015-16 season. The Sixers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs Friday night with a 122-97 win over the Orlando Magic. The Sixers will host the Magic in the regular-season finale Sunday night, though look for the starters to rest the entire game.
NBAhypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Ben Simmons and the Nike Blazer

Ben Simmons‘ confidence is at its peak right now. With the help of Doc Rivers who now runs the show in Philly, the 76ers find themselves sitting pretty as the #1 seed in the East. The three-time NBA All-Star has been putting the clamps on his opponents every night and has easily made himself a front runner to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, and his teammates such as potential MVP Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and the rest of the crew are firing on all cylinders.
NBAYardbarker

The Media Bias Against Rudy Gobert

Despite solidifying himself as the clear front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, the media bias against Rudy Gobert couldn’t be more significant. In the midst of what is one of the best defensive seasons of recent memory, few mainstream media outlets accurately cover Gobert’s dominance. As a result, his impact often goes unnoticed to the point where he’s arguably the league’s most underrated player.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers burned by Heat in statement game

After a tough loss in Indiana, the Sixers looked to rebound against the Heat. Many analysts declared this a “statement game”. If that was the case, a playoff matchup versus the Heat does not look good for Philadelphia. After not playing in Indiana, Joel Embiid started this game, and he...
NBANBC Philadelphia

Sixers Observations: Sixers Lose Nightmarish Game to Heat

3 observations after Sixers lose nightmarish, testy game to Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers entered Thursday night’s game in Miami hoping to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. By the second quarter, they were trailing by 22 points and well on their way to a...
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Review: Top Overachievers and Busts

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we look back on this crazy regular season, there were certainly more oddities than usual. Between injuries, frequent rest days, and COVID-19 protocols, it was anyone’s guess as to who would actually suit up for each game. Meanwhile, there were some major overachievers and underperformers throughout the league. The Knicks and Jazz shocked the league this year, claiming the 4th seed in the east and top seed in the west, respectively, as they head into the postseason. On the other hand, the Raptors and Lakers had a regular season to forget, with the defending champs falling down to the play-in matchups, while the Raptors fell out of the playoff race entirely.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons and Several Sixers Questionable vs. Magic on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season finale is set to begin on Sunday night at home. Following Friday night's victory over the Orlando Magic, the Sixers and the Magic will meet one final time this year before the season officially wraps up. Considering the Sixers clinched not only a spot in...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't play Sunday

Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports. Simmons had played through his back injury recently, but he'll be held out for the final game of the regular season since the 76ers have already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton (knee) and George Hill could see increased run for Philadelphia.
NBAnumberfire.com

Ben Simmons (back) ruled out for Philadelphia Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Simmons was listed as questionable to play due to a back ailment, and he's been ruled out as a result. The 76ers have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and Simmons should be ready to go for the first round. Tyrese Maxey could see extended minutes in Simmons' absence.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons On The First Round Of The 2021 Playoffs: "I Don’t Care Who We Play. That’s The Point Of Having The No. 1 Seed."

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially clinched the Eastern Conference's first seed, meaning they can enjoy home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Still, the play-in tournament has many folks wondering which team the Sixers would rather face. According to Simmons, though, they're not necessarily too worried about it themselves... (via Sixers Wire)
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: It’s official, the Sixers are the top seed in the East after crushing Orlando

After two false alarms, the Sixers can now finally pop the champagne, securing the first overall seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 122-97 dismantling of the Orlando Magic. Orlando hung around in the first quarter thanks to a hot start from behind the arc, but the Sixers’ oft-maligned all-bench lineup actually created some separation early in the second quarter. The starters took it from there, with Philadelphia ultimately outscoring the Magic, 39-19, in the second frame. Against an Orlando squad with lottery balls on the brain, there was no real threat of a comeback, so the Sixers were able to empty the bench early and allow fans to soak in the first number-one seed in exactly 20 years. Let’s select our clinched-the-top-seed Bell Ringer.
NBAphillytrib.com

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose takes a look at Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the 76ers

ESPN NBA Countdown analyst Jalen Rose has watched the Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons emerge as major stars in the NBA. Embiid, a 7-foot, 270-pounder, has put together fabulous season averaging 29.2 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. He’s a huge candidate for the league’s Most Valuable Player.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic can’t hang with 76ers, who clinch top seed in East with 122-97 victory

The Philadelphia 76ers needed 71 games to earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Orlando Magic were on the receiving end of the clinching — and convincing — victory. The 76ers bounced back from Thursday’s disappointing loss to the Miami Heat and rolled past the Magic for a 122-97 victory Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia (48-23) has a 1.5-game lead over ...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Breaking down the optimal playoff path for the Sixers to win the title

The regular season is over, and the Sixers have emerged triumphant in their battle for the No. 1 seed. It took until the season's final weekend to lock things up, but the job was finished. And as they wait for the play-in tournament to decide who they'll ultimately draw in the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia has shown no fear in the face of uncertainty.
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers clinch No. 1 seed with blowout win

For the first time in 20 years, the Sixers will enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Their third chance at clinching the No. 1 seed was the charm as they beat the Magic on Friday night in Philadelphia, 122-97. Seth Curry scored 20 points on...