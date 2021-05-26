U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Representative Salud Carbajal Introduce Bill to Keep Guns from Dangerous Individuals

Re “What is next for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein?” (Oct. 1):. Whether or not you think Dianne Feinstein is too old to serve as a senator, there is one significant distinction between her and other so-called representatives. Whenever, without fail, I contacted her regarding a problem or an issue she had a vote on, she responded in a professional manner. She responded in a way that I knew someone had read my email and the response was relative and not a “please contribute money” as all the other representatives have done if they responded at all. Senator Feinstein has conducted herself the way we would want our representatives to respond. Civilly and not with the Trump-style name calling and hatred of the other side. She was there to decide on issues by listening to both sides and not with blinders on. If she can still contribute and continue to be the voice of reason, then I say go for it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO