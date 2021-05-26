U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Representative Salud Carbajal Introduce Bill to Keep Guns from Dangerous Individuals
One state that has already enacted such a law is California, where an extreme risk protection order law was passed in 2016 after a gunman killed six students in Isla Vista. The shooter had exhibited warning signs on social media and his mother warned local law enforcement about his behavior. Unfortunately, they were powerless to stop him from obtaining a gun.goldrushcam.com
