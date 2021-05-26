Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada Officials Announce Hundreds of Historic Scotty's Castle Photographs Published Online
Scotty’s Castle during the first phase of construction, around 1923. Mat Roy Thompson. Courtesy of Death Valley National Park, museum catalog number DEVA 18400. May 26, 2021 - DEATH VALLEY, CA – The National Park Service has posted 568 historic Scotty’s Castle photos online. The website, NPGallery.nps.gov/deva, includes snapshots that chronicle the desert escapades of Walter “Death Valley Scotty” Scott, Albert Johnson, Bessie Johnson, their friends, and their families. The collection includes series of photographs taken from the same location over time that chronicles the nine years of construction in the 1920s.goldrushcam.com
