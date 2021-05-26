Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada Officials Announce Hundreds of Historic Scotty's Castle Photographs Published Online

There’s a lot to love about the fall season in Nevada. Brilliant fall colors, crisp weather, warm mugs of pumpkin spice deliciousness – it’s hard not to enjoy this time of year. Many of Nevada’s towns shine brightest during this seasonal transition and, according to a recent list MSN, Genoa is one of the best! […] The post The Small Historic Town Of Genoa, Nevada Was Just Named One Of The Nation’s Best Fall Destinations appeared first on Only In Your State.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO