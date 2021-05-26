Cancel
Video Games

First ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer Teases Brand New Death Traps

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony released the first trailer Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to 2019’s horror-hit that put a group of unlucky people inside a huge maze filled with high-tech death traps. In the trailer, Escape Room survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) decide to take the fight directly...

collider.com
Holland Roden
