Woster: When learning music is a session, not a lesson

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy kid sister had an interesting question the other day: If our grade-school piano teacher had let us choose our own music, would we have continued with lessons?. Would we, she asked, have kept playing if the teacher had let us pick songs by Elvis or Carl Perkins or Crosby, Stills and Nash? The question, by sibling email, came on a day when Nancy and I attended a granddaughter’s piano recital and when my kid sister and her husband prepared to watch two grandchildren play recital pieces. Pondering the question brought back painful childhood memories, and it really didn’t take long to send back an answer.

