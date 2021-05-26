CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, James Lankford and U.S. Representatives Ruben Gallego, Don Bacon Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Improve Urban Indian Health Care

 2021-05-26

Fix will allow UIOs to spend appropriated funding on construction and renovation projects. The Indian Health System is made up of the Indian Health Service (IHS), Tribal health programs, and urban Indian organizations (UIOs). UIOs provide culturally competent care for the over 70 percent of American Indians and Alaska Natives who live in urban centers, many in low-income, medically underserved areas.

