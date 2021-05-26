Cancel
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

By JOSEPH PISANI
dailyjournal.net
 28 days ago

NEW YORK — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition...

www.dailyjournal.net
Aretha Franklin
