Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Open platform SARS-CoV-2 naming system to harness international scientific collaboration

By University of Oxford
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Universities of Oxford and Edinburgh have announced the formalization of the Pango Network, an international team of experts to oversee the identification and naming of different lineages of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The team behind the widely used virus names such as B.1.1.7 and P.1 have published the details...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Open Platform#Nature Microbiology#Scientific Information#Innovations#Key Professionals#Global Health#Health Professionals#The Pango Network#The University Of Oxford#The Oxford Martin School#Collaboration#International Team#Sars Cov 2 Transmission#Virus Genomic Information#Scientists#Public Health Specialists#Genomic Epidemiology#Public Health Decisions#Virus Transmission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

WHO announces simple, easy-to-say labels for SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Interest and Concern

WHO has assigned simple, easy to say and remember labels for key variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, using letters of the Greek alphabet. These labels were chosen after wide consultation and a review of many potential naming systems. WHO convened an expert group of partners from around the world to do so, including experts who are part of existing naming systems, nomenclature and virus taxonomic experts, researchers and national authorities.
ScienceEurekAlert

Penn researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants in mice

The drug diABZI -- which activates the body's innate immune response -- was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published this month in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.
SciencePosted by
Lakeland Gazette

SARS-CoV-2 Viral Mutations: Impact on COVID-19 Tests

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular, antigen, and serology tests are affected by viral mutations differently due to the inherent design differences of each test. This website provides information regarding...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Human SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to reduce CG dinucleotide in its open reading frames

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69342-y, published online 23 July 2020. The original version of this Article incorrectly stated that coronaviruses have the largest of all reported RNA genomes. This statement has now been corrected for accuracy. In the Introduction,. "Coronaviruses have the largest RNA genomes among all viruses." The original...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify defensins as potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 agents

A recent study conducted at the Ohio State University, USA, and the Fudan University, China, has revealed that alpha-defensin human neutrophil peptide 1 (HNP1), a cationic antimicrobial peptide, can prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from infecting cells by destabilizing the viral spike protein and disrupting spike-mediated viral envelop – host cell membrane fusion. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify common epitopes across SARS-CoV-2 viral variants

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative pathogen of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, over 170 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in over 3.55 million deaths. While several vaccine candidates have been developed and deployed to arrest the spread of SARS-CoV-2, concern among...
Public HealthMedscape News

Diagnostic Value of Cutaneous Manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A. Visconti; V. Bataille; N. Rossi; J. Kluk; R. Murphy; S. Puig; R. Nambi; R. C. E. Bowyer; B. Murray; A. Bournot; J. Wolf; S. Ourselin; C. J. Steves; T. D. Spector; M. Falchi. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(5):880-887. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: One of the challenging aspects...
CancerNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 exploits metal-dependent mechanism to evade immune surveillance

Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations of metal ions -- positively charged atoms such as magnesium, manganese and calcium -- are observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
CancerNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 variants, spike mutations and immune escape

Although most mutations in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome are expected to be either deleterious and swiftly purged or relatively neutral, a small proportion will affect functional properties and may alter infectivity, disease severity or interactions with host immunity. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019 was followed by a period of relative evolutionary stasis lasting about 11 months. Since late 2020, however, SARS-CoV-2 evolution has been characterized by the emergence of sets of mutations, in the context of ‘variants of concern’, that impact virus characteristics, including transmissibility and antigenicity, probably in response to the changing immune profile of the human population. There is emerging evidence of reduced neutralization of some SARS-CoV-2 variants by postvaccination serum; however, a greater understanding of correlates of protection is required to evaluate how this may impact vaccine effectiveness. Nonetheless, manufacturers are preparing platforms for a possible update of vaccine sequences, and it is crucial that surveillance of genetic and antigenic changes in the global virus population is done alongside experiments to elucidate the phenotypic impacts of mutations. In this Review, we summarize the literature on mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the primary antigen, focusing on their impacts on antigenicity and contextualizing them in the protein structure, and discuss them in the context of observed mutation frequencies in global sequence datasets.
Sciencecell.com

HIV-1 and SARS-CoV-2: Patterns in the Evolution of Two Pandemic Pathogens

Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA) Abstract. Humanity is currently facing the challenge of two devastating pandemics, caused by two very different RNA viruses: HIV-1, which has been with us for decades, and SARS-CoV-2, which has swept the world in the course of a single year. The same evolutionary strategies that drive HIV-1 evolution are at play in SARS-CoV-2. Single nucleotide mutations, multi-base insertions and deletions, recombination, and variation in surface glycans all generate the variability that, guided by natural selection, enables both HIV-1’s extraordinary diversity and SARS-CoV-2’s slower pace of mutation accumulation. Even though SARS-CoV-2 diversity is more limited, recently emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants carry Spike mutations that have important phenotypic consequences, in terms of both antibody resistance and enhanced infectivity. We review and compare how these mutational patterns manifest in these two distinct viruses to provide the variability that fuels their evolution by natural selection.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

80+ Mutants From SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern

After the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India over recent weeks, at least 20 countries have imposed travel bans and restrictions to and from India. The world again stands at a crossroad of the viral evolution. Some preliminary studies yield necessary findings that may help prevent massive...
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Detection Sensitivity: Digital vs Quantitative PCR

The use of digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) to measure plasma levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (RNAemia) provides greater sensitivity than quantitative PCR (qPCR) for predicting disease severity, clinical deterioration, and extrapulmonary complications (EPCs) associated with COVID-19, according to study results published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. A team of researchers from...
Public HealthScientist

WHO Updates the Nomenclature of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The naming of variants of SARS-CoV-2 has been a bit slapdash. Different databases that share the sequences of the virus have different nomenclature norms. For instance, the variant that emerged in the United Kingdom is called B.1.1.7 on the Pango platform, but is called 20I/S:501Y.V1 on Nextstrain. Yesterday (May 31), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VOI) and variants of concern (VOC) will be named based on the Greek alphabet for purposes of public discourse.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibody cocktail effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in the rhesus macaque model

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the betacoronavirus that has caused the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is transmitted easily via respiratory droplets and has also been shown to be highly transmissible as an airborne respiratory pathogen. SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to a systemic viral invasion and...
New Orleans, LAScience Daily

Compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 and protects lung cells, study finds

Research conducted at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence reports that Elovanoids, bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very-long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids discovered by the Bazan lab in 2017, may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells and protect the air cells (alveoli) of the lung. Their findings are published online in Scientific Reports.
Public Healthhealio.com

SARS-CoV-2 impacts brain-gut axis long-term

SARS-CoV-2 may have a lasting impact on the brain-gut axis, according to a presentation at Digestive Disease Week. “It is known that bacterial, protozoa and viral infections of the GI tract represent a risk factor for the development of functional GI disorders like irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia, as well as chronic fatigue and other extra-intestinal symptoms like somatoform disorders,” Daniele Noviello, MD, University of Milan, said. “In February 2020, a SARS-CoV-2 outbreak occurred in Italy with extreme severity in Milan; this provided us a unique opportunity to assess the long-term impact of SARS-CoV-2, a previously unknown viral infection, on the burden of both GI and extra-intestinal symptoms.”
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

New, portable saliva screening test detects SARS-CoV-2 in five-minutes

International research led by Monash University and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has achieved a proof of concept for a new, fast, portable saliva screening test that uses an infrared light technology to confirm infection with SARS-CoV-2. The research is published today in Angewandte Chemie. Professor Bayden...
ScienceScience Now

Structural insights into the cross-neutralization of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 by the human monoclonal antibody 47D11

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody escape mutations highlights the urgent need for broadly neutralizing therapeutics. We previously identified a human monoclonal antibody, 47D11, capable of cross-neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV and protecting against the associated respiratory disease in an animal model. Here, we report cryo-EM structures of both trimeric spike ectodomains in complex with the 47D11 Fab. 47D11 binds to the closed receptor-binding domain, distal to the ACE2 binding site. The CDRL3 stabilizes the N343 glycan in an upright conformation, exposing a mutationally constrained hydrophobic pocket, into which the CDRH3 loop inserts two aromatic residues. 47D11 stabilizes a partially open conformation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike, suggesting that it could be used effectively in combination with other antibodies targeting the exposed receptor-binding motif. Together, these results reveal a cross-protective epitope on the SARS-CoV-2 spike and provide a structural roadmap for the development of 47D11 as a prophylactic or postexposure therapy for COVID-19.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 variants have higher transmissibility and a longer infectious period

Researchers analyzed data on three variants of concern and found that viral loads were higher and infection lasted longer for the B.1.1.7 variant. They all were more infectious than the original strain, and transmissibility also depended on population demographics. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has evolved since...