Shake Wagon to arrive in Watertown June 14

Mark your calendars! The Shake Wagon is coming to Watertown Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16, on the east lawn of Dacotah Bank. Buy yourself your favorite-flavored milkshake from the Shake Wagon, which is a fundraiser for Codington County 4-H. The Shake Wagon is co-sponsored by Power 106, Midwest Dairy Association, Dacotah Bank and the Codington County 4-H Leaders. Hours will be 11 a.m .to 7 p.m. June is Dairy Month, so this is a wonderful opportunity for 4-H clubs and the public to support the dairy industry and 4-H!