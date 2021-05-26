Cancel
Watertown, SD

Shake Wagon to arrive in Watertown June 14

Watertown Public Opinion
 16 days ago

Mark your calendars! The Shake Wagon is coming to Watertown Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16, on the east lawn of Dacotah Bank. Buy yourself your favorite-flavored milkshake from the Shake Wagon, which is a fundraiser for Codington County 4-H. The Shake Wagon is co-sponsored by Power 106, Midwest Dairy Association, Dacotah Bank and the Codington County 4-H Leaders. Hours will be 11 a.m .to 7 p.m. June is Dairy Month, so this is a wonderful opportunity for 4-H clubs and the public to support the dairy industry and 4-H!

www.thepublicopinion.com
