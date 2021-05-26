Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, NC

Blotter: May 26

By Ben Stansell
Salisbury Post
 16 days ago

• Jordan Nicole Douglas, 22, was charged Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule four controlled substance. Douglas was issued a $25,000 secure bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center. • Wesley Andrew Rhinier, 25, was charged Monday with felony obtaining property...

salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Shooting#False Pretense#Misdemeanor Assault#County Police#Felony Assault#Sheriff S Office##Felony Possession#Misdemeanor Charge#Controlled Substance#Lt Justin Crews#Wayne#Standish Street#Fentanyl#Multiple Gun Shots#Fraud#Clancy Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Man overdoses at Piedmont Correctional Institute

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man overdosed on drugs at Piedmont Correctional Institute while transferring into the prison. Salisbury Police say Clint W. Hicks, 29, was being transferred into Piedmont Correctional Institute in Salisbury from McDowell County when he overdosed. He was treated by the prison’s medical staff before being transported to the emergency room at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for further treatment. Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said Hicks is expected to be OK.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Two men escape from Rowan County Detention Center, found in bushes on Fulton Street

SALISBURY — Two inmates on Thursday attempted to escape from the Rowan County Detention Center, but only made it to Fulton Street before being captured. Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Dillon Leon Thomas, 24, and Freddy Dewayne Gentry, 34, were inmate workers, or “trustees,” and lingered just inside of a roll-up at the entrance to the jail in downtown Salisbury. When the doors opened around 6 a.m. to let a delivery vehicle in, both men dashed out of the building and ran toward Fulton Street.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Man charged for stowing away on Norfolk Southern train, impeding railroad operations

SALISBURY — A 24-year-old man faces a trio of criminal charges after hitching a ride on a Norfolk Southern train on Sunday. Reggie Allen Knight was jailed on charges of trespassing on a railroad right of way, riding on a train unlawfully and impeding, preventing or impairing operations of a railroad. The charges stem from an incident around 10:42 p.m. Sunday. That’s when train operators said Knight started banging on the door of the front engine while it was moving.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Man faces new charge of attempted murder for father’s shooting

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces a new charge for the August shooting of his father. Eugene Alexander Monroe, 39, was indicted and arrested Wednesday on a new charged of attempted first-degree murder for shooting and hospitalizing his father in an Aug. 13 incident at 902 Celebration Drive. The shooting occurred after an argument at the home turned physical.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

One arrested, another hospitalized in Castor Road stabbing

SALISBURY — One man was hospitalized and another arrested after a stabbing incident Wednesday on Castor Road. Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and given a $7,500 bond for allegedly stabbing a 40-year-old man early Tuesday in the 9200 block of Castor Road.
Salisbury, NCWBTV

Two displaced after tree falls on house in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported but two people were displaced after a tree fell onto their home. It happened Wednesday night at a home in the 1700 block of N. Main Street in Salisbury. Officials said that recent rains may have saturated the ground around the roots.