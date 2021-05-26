Wings Over preparing to land in East Liberty after South Side restaurant boomed during the pandemic

PITTSBURGH — In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brian Hurowitz faced the opposite circumstance of so many restaurants, as demand for his Wings Over South Side took off as diners were forced home and to rely more on take-out restaurant options.

“I would definitely say the South Side location has performed better than expected,” said Hurowitz, the Pittsburgh franchisee for Wings Over, a chicken wing restaurant that’s expanded to more than 40 locations around the country.

“The boom in take-out and delivery last year because of Covid had a major impact on the business that I could have never predicted would happen,” he added.

