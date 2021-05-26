Dominic Cummings References Spider-Man-Pointing Meme To Parliament

Matt Hancock has claimed the government has handled the Covid crisis “better” since Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last November.The health secretary rejected a series of allegations made by the former No 10 adviser during a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.He resisted the opportunity to get into a slanging match with the former adviser.But he gave a clear signal to MPs that they should not take Cummings’ evidence as gospel, telling them: “I’m not responsible for anybody else’s testimony, but I am really pleased to have the chance to come here to be able to tell...