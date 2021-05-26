Best crime-comedy movies

Lindsay Lohan has been cast in an untitled Christmas-themed rom-com which will debut on Netflix. When she first made a splash on the big screen as a child actor in 1998 with her role playing twins in Disney’s The Parent Trap, America took notice of her talents. Several years later, she found herself on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine along with other talented young female Hollywood stars such as Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Amanda Bynes. She had hit movies under her belt such as the remake of Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. But, a few years later in 2007, she appeared in a supposedly sexy role with the critical and commercial failure I Know Who Killed Me. That film, a “psychological thriller,” earned an “F” average from movie-goers polled by CinemaScore. Needless to say, with a domestic box-office take of less than $10 million, it pretty much killed her movie career. She then, for a bit of time, took a break from acting and moved overseas.