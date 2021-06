Original article It's About Your Child re-published with permission from Oak Meadow School. There are many reasons Oak Meadow students have had such a successful year despite the pandemic. Having well-defined health protocols in place enabled us to make sure students and teachers had a safe learning environment. We are one of the few schools in the nation that has not had to close a single cohort all school year. Our students have been at school, learning in the classrooms, five days a week for the entire year (except for planned health buffer weeks following vacations).