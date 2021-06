A local youth center is making some changes to better meet their mission of serving. What is now known as City Life at Rally Point has been working with kids 11-years-old to 18-years-old in Lima in some fashion for more than 14 years. They are part of the national Youth for Christ movement and supported in part by the Lima Kiwanis Club. The ministry works in urban settings providing educational, recreational, and spiritual programs to guide the children into adulthood.