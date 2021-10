CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Are you struggling to pay your rent or utilities? You are not alone, and it is not your fault. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wyoming renters need a little extra help right now. The Wyoming Department of Family Services offices in Afton and Kemmerer are ready to help eligible households get the assistance they deserve through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO