Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bandera County, TX

Medina Lake: sparkling waters and natural beauty

By Donna Provencher, contributing writer
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those living – part-time or full-time – along Medina Lake, the sparkling waters are a haven of natural beauty in a hectic world. Michelle Reichle, a Medina Lake-area broker and owner of Hi Energy Realty in Lakehills, lives along the lake herself, and said more people than ever are seeking to move to Bandera County and Medina County, the two counties spanned by Medina Lake.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
City
Mico, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bandera County, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Pipe Creek, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Natural Beauty#Irrigation#Sparkling Water#East Lake#River#Blue Water#Hi Energy Realty#The Texas Hill Country#Lakehills#Bandera High School#Bandera Middle School#Alkek Elementary School#Mexican#Mysa#Sa For Sale In Sa#Medina Lake Appeals#Medina County#Beautiful Homes#Limestone Bluffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio culinary nonprofit Culinaria unveils details for its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria’s biannual discount-dining event will return August 14-28. On Monday, the San Antonio-based nonprofit announced an open call for area eateries to participate in the next iteration of its end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks fundraiser. As part of the 14-day event, participating restaurants offer three- or four-course fixed price menus at lunch...
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
fayettecountyrecord.com

Lewis Baby

Jason and Sara Lewis of San Antonio announce the arrival of Connor James Lewis born on May 6 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was welcomed home by big brother, Jackson Elliott. Connor weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is the grandson of Rob and Jane Lewis of San Antonio and Kent and Cindy Stevens of Canyon Lake. Connor is the great grandson of the late John…
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.