Wisconsin State Fair deals, discounts on sale now

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Wednesday, May 26 a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. Fairgoers who plan ahead can save BIG on adult Fair admission with $9 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets, and Trig’s stores. New this year, Bank Five Nine branches will also be selling $9 State Fair Tickets. $9 State Fair Tickets are on sale now – July 16.

