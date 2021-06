FLAT LICK, Ky. — A man was found dead in the Flat Lick community in Kentucky on Wednesday. Police said he was found under a small car. They said they received a call about a man trapped under a car in the Flat Lick community at around 1 p.m. He was identified as David Howard, 37, from Pineville. The Knox County Sheriff's Department said that no foul play was suspected, but also said they were continuing to investigate.