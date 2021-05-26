Cancel
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry to host 'The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward' on May 28th for free on Apple TV+

Macdaily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ announced today “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” a town hall conversation hosted by co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, with subjects and experts from the multi-part documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, premiering Friday, May 28 for free on Apple TV+.

Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Mental HealthPosted by
Motherly

Prince Harry + Oprah get real about mental health in powerful new docuseries trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have teamed up once again as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health and emotional well-being documentary series called "The Me You Can't See". Available this Friday, May 21st, on Apple TV+, the series will show Winfrey and Harry engaging in discussions around mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys, much of it in the spotlight. The series will also feature stories of people of all ages from across the globe living with mental health issues, while offering hope to viewers who may feel similarly—that they are not alone.
Mental HealthVulture

Prince Harry and Oprah Have a Mental Health Summit in TheMe You Can’t See Trailer

Consider this the Oprah and Sussex collaboration that won’t try to annihilate the monarchy. In the trailer for The Me You Can’t See, a new Apple TV docuseries starring Prince Harry and American television royalty, the duo explore mental health and emotional well-being by hearing deeply personal stories from people around the world, in addition to celebrity stories from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. (Obviously Meghan makes a cameo.) “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength,” Harry explains, hoping viewers can learn to destigmatize mental health issues in 2021. “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.” The series will premiere on May 21.
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Apple TV+ Series Emerges

The official trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series about mental health has emerged. It gives a hint at the range of voices that will appear in The Me You Can’t See. The show itself premieres on May 21. The trailer was still ‘unlisted’ on YouTube at the time of this writing, but MacRumors had spotted it!
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey. While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey throw help behind different policing to psychological well being incidents

Prince Harry and his closest confidant Oprah Winfrey are throwing their help behind a tax-payer-funded different policing effort in Oregon that has been in operation for over three a long time. It responds to psychological well being conditions with a component of “care” as a substitute of armed police presumably leaving legislation enforcement to extra pertinent duties.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Jeremy Clarkson slams Prince Harry over Apple TV show 'An army officer should know better'

Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 61, has slammed Prince Harry, 36, for “exploring his innermost feelings on television, in front of an audience of millions” on his Apple TV Show, The Me You Can’t See. Speaking in his column for The Times, the motoring expert blasted the Prince for addressing his life growing up as part of the royal family in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that as an army officer he “should’ve known better”.