Local Matters With Tiffany Anton: Action Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Learn about Crossville’s Action Heating & Cooling, Inc. with Jay and Dylan Wood. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Tiffany Anton sits down with Jay and Dylan Wood, father-son duo with Action Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Crossville. They discuss their reasons for wanting to start a business, their involvement in the community and what led to their desire to have a strong local presence, as well as the importance of regular maintenance, and what homeowners can do to ensure the best performance out of their heating and cooling units.