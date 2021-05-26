Cancel
Akon's Car Stolen, 911 Operator Corrects Him Multiple Times

TMZ.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkon deserves an award for Most Respectful Citizen Calling the Cops, because he seriously kept his cool with a 911 operator ... who gave him a hard time while he tried to report his stolen ride. TMZ has obtained the audio of Akon's call to Atlanta PD late Monday night...

www.tmz.com
Property Crimes1063thegroove.com

Akon Doesn’t Plan To Press Charges Against Car Thieves

Reports say that Akon doesn't plan to press charges against suspects responsible for stealing his vehicle while he was pumping gas at a gas station in Buckhead. Authorities were able to locate Akon's car the day after it was taken. A source told The Shaderoom, “That was him before he...
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Man charged for possessing stolen car

POST FALLS — A man who has been in jail since February for allegedly attacking his roommate with a hatchet is facing new felony charges. Walter B. Martin, 48, of Post Falls, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Akon Had His Range Rover Stolen at an Atlanta Gas Station

Singer and rapper Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, got his SUV stolen in broad daylight while he was at the gas station. On Monday 30 minutes before midnight, someone from Atlanta, Georgia, entered the producer’s vehicle and drove off while it was being pumped, according to Uproxxx reported.
HipHopDX.com

Akon Not Pressing Charges On Car Jackers - Because He Can Relate

BUCKHEAD, GA – Akon is sparing the individual who stole his car at an Atlanta gas station last week. According to The Shade Room, Akon’s reps said he wouldn’t be pressing charges against the carjacker because he’s been in that kind of position before the fame. “That was him before...
