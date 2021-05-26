Akon's Car Stolen, 911 Operator Corrects Him Multiple Times

Early Thursday morning, June 3, Sierra County Regional Dispatch was notified of a vehicle fire on the north side of Circle K at 914 North Date. Upon arrival officers and volunteers with the T-or-C Fire Department located a Nissan Altima fully engulfed in flames. Within a matter of minutes firefighters had the blaze extinguished. Through the course of the investigation it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of El Paso, Texas. Passer-by in the area at the time of the fire reported seeing the vehicle abandoned at the gas station since Wednesday afternoon. Another man said he saw individuals around the car when he was fueling up around 4:30 a.m. The incident has been turned over to State Police for further investigation.