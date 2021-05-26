The Masked Singer Season 5 finale is tonight

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, or a look ahead, we’ve got you covered!. So where do we starting things off here? Well, let’s keep it simple: We’ve got some bad news. There is no new episode of The Good Doctor tonight. As for the reasoning why, it’s pretty darn simple: We’re coming off the season finale! That episode offered up a good bit of closure to the key stories of the season, and also gave us a good bit to look forward to — think in terms of Shaun and Lea being engaged or Park and Morgan finally admitting that they are in love with each other. (There is also the sad reminder that Claire is no longer going to be a part of the show, which will lead to some very different dynamics next season.)