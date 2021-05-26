Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Masked Singer Season 5 finale is tonight

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer Season 5 finale is tonight. Black Swan, Piglet, and Chameleon will take the stage to battle for the top spot and the golden mask trophy. FOX's Ashley Dvorkin joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

www.fox6now.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Fox#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premiere tonight on Adult Swim

The birds are finally back and according to reviews, they’re better than ever! Tuca & Bertie Season 2 officially premieres tonight at its new home on Adult Swim. The animated comedy that shares a lot of its creative staff with Netflix’s BoJack Horseman was canceled after just one season on the streaming service, despite critical acclaim and a cult following.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Early season 18 hopes

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Is there more story from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to look forward to?. Well, the answer to the aforementioned question is “yes” … but you’re not exactly getting it tonight. Last week was the season 17 finale and with that in mind, we’re going to be waiting a rather-long time to see what’s coming up next. How long? Think in terms of late September, at the earliest. This is when the medical drama tends to come back on seasons that are not impacted by the global health crisis. Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to see a more familiar premiere schedule later this fall.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More season 5 hopes

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that question, or a look ahead, we’ve got you covered!. So where do we starting things off here? Well, let’s keep it simple: We’ve got some bad news. There is no new episode of The Good Doctor tonight. As for the reasoning why, it’s pretty darn simple: We’re coming off the season finale! That episode offered up a good bit of closure to the key stories of the season, and also gave us a good bit to look forward to — think in terms of Shaun and Lea being engaged or Park and Morgan finally admitting that they are in love with each other. (There is also the sad reminder that Claire is no longer going to be a part of the show, which will lead to some very different dynamics next season.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? Season 2 scoop

Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that, allow us to help!. Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that the info we have is going to be such that people are pleased. Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight! As for the reason why, it has entirely to do with the presence of the CMT Music Awards, which is airing across the entire Viacom family of networks (it’s probably something that will continue moving forward). Like with Siesta Key before it, The Hills will be back with new episodes next week.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? A look to season 7

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and also look more to the future. The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: The zombie spin-off is over for the season. You’ve seen the aftermath of the blast, and now we’re all stuck having to wait a while for the show to come back. We’ve known for a while that there will be a season 7 coming to AMC, so that at least takes some of the pressure off in terms of the hiatus.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ Is the ‘Masked Singer’ of Dating Shows

First, there was Love Is Blind. Then there was Too Hot to Handle. And now, Netflix just confirmed that it’s officially run out of ideas for dating shows. The streaming service recently released the first official trailer for Sexy Beasts, which is probably the most ridiculous concept we’ve ever heard. (In the age of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, that’s saying a lot.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance at a season 4?

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? After the shocking ending to season 3, we definitely understand having a thirst for more!. This is where we wish we had some good news to pass along but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Not only is there no new episode of Manifest on the air tonight, but there’s a good chance that you won’t see any more episodes ever. Since the two-hour finale aired NBC decided to cancel the high-concept drama starring Josh Dallas, and now studio Warner Bros. TV is doing what they can in order to find a new home elsewhere.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Season 5 hopes

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new tonight on Hulu? Are you going to be seeing the next chapter of June’s story soon?. It goes without saying that if you watched last week’s new episode, you are going to be craving more. In orchestrating the death of Fred Waterford, Elisabeth Moss’ character recognizes that she is in totally new territory. She can no longer stay with Luke, and instead, she is gearing up to be on the front lines of an epic battle. Is it about finding Hannah? That’s a part of it, but locating her alone won’t alleviate the suffering of everyone else in Gilead. June may not stop until the system itself is completely in tatters and there is hope and healing for these women again.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 22 (finale) talk

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see what’s next for Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen?. To answer the second question, we are … but that brings us back to the first. There is unfortunately no new episode of the series on the air tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the final installments have been moved to Wednesdays. Do we question that decision? Definitely, especially when you consider that this past episode (entitled “Nachalo”) was one of the lowest-rated of the entire series. We still feel like some viewers just weren’t aware that new episodes were on, and that ended up damaging the show severely.
Theater & Dancegoldderby.com

Marina Toybina interview: ‘The Masked Singer’ costume designer

“Seasons 4 and 5 we really tried to push our limits,” says five-time Emmy winner Marina Toybina, the costume designer on Fox’s reality TV competition “The Masked Singer.” “Of course we went into the pandemic mode so it was really being artistically explosive and trying anything and everything we could.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Celebritieseastlothiancourier.com

US The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon welcomes twins

US TV host Nick Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twins. De La Rosa, a DJ, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video of her cradling her newborn sons in a hospital bed. She said she gave birth on Monday and revealed their names...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Cruel Summer new tonight on Freeform? More season 2 hopes

Is Cruel Summer new tonight on Freeform? If you come into this article with such a question, we’re pleased to help out! Not only that, we can talk a little bit further about what some of the long-term future holds. Unfortunately, we don’t have much in the way of positive...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Early season 4 expectations

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? With the way that these stories have developed, you may be on edge waiting for what’s ahead. Take, for example, what the consequences are going to be for Gary attacking Peter in the final? Meanwhile, many relationships are in flux and there is potential for plenty of new characters to turn up.
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Emmy Predictions: Competition Program - Can 'The Masked Singer' Challenge 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. (DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON) 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING COMPETITION SERIES. UPDATED: June 17, 2021. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Audiences just can’t get enough of celebrities hidden inside absurd...