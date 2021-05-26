Cancel
Kim Kardashian Failed Baby Bar Exam, Will Take it Again

TMZ.com
 16 days ago

4:20 PM PT -- Kim's not giving up easy though, letting a fan know during a Q&A, "Unfortunately I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up and I'm preparing to take it again soon" when they asked how she was doing with the test. Kim Kardashian has been trying...

www.tmz.com
Kim Kardashian
Jessica Jackson
#Grade School#Q A#Attorney Jessica Jackson#Law School#Time#Home
Elle

Kim Kardashian’s Former Workers Have Filed a Lawsuit Against Her

Seven former workers of Kim Kardashian, who previously held maintenance and gardening roles at her home, have launched a lawsuit against the reality star mogul. They claim they weren't paid overtime, weren't allowed meal or rest breaks, and that Kardashian withheld taxes from their wages but didn't furnish those amounts to the government.
rnbcincy.com

Kim Kardashian: Drops $25K On A Janet Jackson Outfit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kim K dropped a lot of money on Janet Jacksons’ clothes!. “Happy birthday queen!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a clip of Jackson wearing the ensemble. “For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”
thewestonforum.com

Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback. The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.
1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.
tag24.com

Did Kim Kardashian's mobile game just take a shot at the royals?

Los Angeles, California – The Kardashian-Jenner's are pushing people's buttons yet again for their obliviousness and lack of oversight in business ventures. Kim Kardashian is in the hot seat for additions made to her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (KKH), where players try to work up the societal ranks from E-list to A-list celebrities.
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Denies Controversial Birthday Bash Connected to COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian is shooting down rumors that her controversial 40th birthday party was where she contracted COVID-19. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was widely criticized for taking friends and family on a trip to a private island back in October at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so when Thursday's episode of the E! reality show revealed Kardashian and all four of her children contracted the virus in fall 2020, people began to put together a timeline in their head.
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian Denies Claim That She Got COVID from 40th Birthday Trip

Last night on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her children had tested positive for COVID-19. And because the episode also featured footage from Kim's 40th birthday party (which she and her friends quarantined for), there was speculation that she caught the virus on the somewhat controversial trip—a claim she's firmly denied.
d1softballnews.com

Kim Kardashian Criticized for Wearing Sensitive Earrings

Hindu devotees criticized Kim Kardashian when she wore earrings shaped like their symbol. In a recent photoshoot, Kim Kardashian wore earrings with the Hindu symbol Om. She lay on the bed, posing sexy with a strapless top. On Twitter, many people commented: “My religion, not yours”, “Stop appropriating India’s culture”, “I ask you to apologize immediately. What right do you have when expressing your religion? my religion?”, “Om is a sacred symbol for Hindus, not jewelry for you to wear”…
my1043.net

Kim Kardashian catches backlash for religious appropriation

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for disrespecting the Hindu religion. Apparently she wore a pair of earring that featured their sacred “om” symbol in a steamy photo shoot. The symbol – which represents “ultimate reality” in the Hindu religion – is worn to express devotion to the religion. The comments were overwhelmingly offended. One person summed up the consensus with, “Leave our culture and religion alone.”
mytalk1071.com

Kim Kardashian will love Kanye West ‘for life’

Kim Kardashian has vowed to love Kanye West “for life” after paying tribute to her estranged husband on social media. The superstar couple is currently in the midst of a divorce, but that didn’t stop the reality TV beauty from expressing her feelings about the father of her four children as she celebrated his 44th birthday online on Tuesday.