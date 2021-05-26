Amazon buys the studio behind James Bond and other classic movies for $8.45 billion
Amazon has bought MGM, the studio behind the James Bond movies, for a whopping $8.45 billion. "Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalogue of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works," the two companies said in a statement to announce the deal. The acquisition is Amazon's second biggest after it bought grocery chain Whole Foods for nearly $13.7 billion in 2017.www.gamesradar.com