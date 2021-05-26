Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon buys the studio behind James Bond and other classic movies for $8.45 billion

By Emily Garbutt
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon has bought MGM, the studio behind the James Bond movies, for a whopping $8.45 billion. "Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalogue of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works," the two companies said in a statement to announce the deal. The acquisition is Amazon's second biggest after it bought grocery chain Whole Foods for nearly $13.7 billion in 2017.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Original Films#Movie Titles#Upcoming Movies#Netflix Inc#Whole Foods#Mgm Productions#Disney Plus#Voice#Amazon Prime#Classics#Drama Titles#Star#Releases#Reality Shows#Odyssey#Metal#Fargo#Customers#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New The Cuphead Show footage features first proper look at Netflix's animation

Cuphead and Mugman are back – and on Netflix. The first full look at the Cuphead animated series (AKA The Cuphead Show) is here as part of the streamer's GEEKED Week. Featuring the nefarious silver-tongued King Dice (who we now know is voiced by Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady) hosting a "Roll The Dice" game show, the first Cuphead Show footage perfectly replicates the game's 1930s hand-drawn style. Take a look for yourself below.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix and Ubisoft provide details on Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Captain Laserhawk shows

Netflix has provided information on three upcoming animated Ubisoft projects: Splinter Cell, a Far Cry show, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. A first look at Splinter Cell was released during Netflix's GEEKED week, and it shows an older and broodier Sam Fischer. You get a good sense of the tone and animation style here, which looks quite dour and very serious.
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Conjuring and Saw team launch haunted house franchise, The LaLaurie Mansion

The producers and writers behind The Conjuring are yanking another page from the "scary but true" book in the shape of The LaLaurie Mansion, a new franchise based on the infamous New Orleans domicile. Back in 2019, Carey and Chad Hayes began work on the project, and today Deadline reports the pair are bringing on Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman to helm the first installment.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
MoviesVulture

The 30 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

Looking for a bit of high-powered escapism tonight? A way to leave the world behind and watch as heroes save the day and stuntmen steal the show? Amazon Prime has a rich, deep catalog of action movies that includes everything from Bruce Lee to Ethan Hunt to Captains Kirk and America. Pick your favorites and leave the real world behind.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Colin Trevorrow compares Jurassic World: Dominion to a James Bond movie

Colin Trevorrow has teased details of the eagerly-awaited 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. Colin Trevorrow has likened 'Jurassic World: Dominion' to the Jason Bourne and James Bond movies. The 44-year-old director is set to release the much-anticipated film in 2022, and he's teased what fans can expect from the latest instalment in...
EntertainmentKentucky New Era

The Amazon is not enough to hold James Bond

“Even James Bond Needs Protection” warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy’s most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin’s Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy dangers shedding 007 spot to Regular Folks star after BAFTA win | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy dangers shedding 007 spot to Regular Folks star after BAFTA win | Movies | Leisure. On the finish of the 12 months the following James Bond film, No Time To Die, will finish Daniel Craig’s time because the worldwide spy, and usher in a model new actor into the fold. Over the previous 12 months, Tom Hardy has been one of many favourites to take over from the Knives Out star, however that each one could possibly be about to vary.
Sex CrimesPosted by
BGR.com

A new Netflix true crime movie is so devastating, people can’t finish watching it

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...
BusinessPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

James Bond Writer Fears for Future Under Amazon

John Logan, who wrote screenplays for the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, said he feared that the takeover of MGM Studios by Amazon could lead to the spy franchise’s demise. The recently announced $8.45 billion deal included a guarantee that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Reportedly Planning A James Bond Cinematic Universe

The James Bond franchise is at a significant crossroads that might well be the most pivotal moment in the history of a series that celebrates the 60th anniversary of its first installment next year, all stemming from Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. Even if you ignore the new ownership, there’s still...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Do Another Spy Movie To Prove He Can Play James Bond

The James Bond franchise has suffered through its fair share of turmoil and upheaval over the last few years, with plenty of speculation swirling around the future of leading man Daniel Craig following the release of Spectre, and after he finally commited himself to No Time to Die, the 25th entry in the series was delayed by eighteen months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Will Amazon Make James Bond TV Shows and Spin-Offs? Not So Fast

The entertainment landscape was handed another major shake-up recently when it was revealed that Amazon is set to acquire MGM for a deal valued at nearly $8.5 billion. MGM's vast library includes more than 4,000 movies and thousands of hours of TV. But the crown jewel of the studio's catalog is undoubtedly the James Bond franchise. So, does that mean we are going to get a James Bond TV show or spin-offs in the near future? While that might seem like an obvious conclusion to draw, we need to pump the brakes on that one as the situation is complicated.