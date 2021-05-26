Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZbOX_0aBz0LLt00

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before.

The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

Smaller company stocks continued to outgain the rest of the market as they've done all year. Treasury yields mostly edged higher.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05. The blue-chip index swung between a gain of 97 points and a 41-point slide. The Nasdaq added 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

Retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields, which rose sharply earlier in the year, remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.56% from late Tuesday.

“Investors need to stop worrying about short-term concerns around The Fed and inflation,” Hooper said. “That’s really creating a lot of the churn we’re seeing.”

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia were broadly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gdp#Growth Stocks#Stock Trading#S P 500#Global Stocks#Invesco#Nasdaq#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#The Commerce Department#Mgm#The Associated Press#Solid Gains#Investors#Declines#Treasury Yields#Bond Yields#Solid Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Stagnate

The S&P 500 has initially tried to rally during the day on Friday but gave back early gains as the market appears to have nowhere to be. I still believe that the market is in an uptrend and that we will more than likely continue to go higher, but at the end of the day it looks like there is no real interest in putting money to work heading into the weekend. That does make a certain amount of sense, because quite frankly there is a lot of risk being carried over the weekend.
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks stall, benchmark S&P 500 heads for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks stalled in midday trading Friday, but the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was little changed as of 11:53 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or 0.2%, to 34,413 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.
StocksDetroit News

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials. * Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive. * Indexes: Dow down 0.17%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05% (Updates to midday)
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.
BusinessCourthouse News Service

Wall Street Up and Down as Inflation Concerns Fester

MANHATTAN (CN) — Pulling out the stops for a positive week, insouciant investors focused less on new data showing higher inflation and more on what the Federal Reserve will do as the month progresses. Markets received the less-than-desirable news Thursday that inflation had seen its largest year-over-year increase since the...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Senseonics (SENS) Stock Is a Buy Amid Reddit Mania

Senseonics (SENS) stock is among the top 10 discussion topics on Reddit group WallStreetBets. The group has been instrumental in triggering a short squeeze in many stocks. How high can SENS stock go amid the Reddit mania?. Article continues below advertisement. SENS stock was trading sharply higher in the early...
Stocksinvesting.com

The Stock Market May Have Bigger Things To Worry About Than Inflation

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Since the weaker than expected jobs data last week, bond yields have fallen sharply, with the 10-year yields now below 1.5%. They dropped further following the hotter than expected consumer price index reading on June 10. There is a message here because copper prices have fallen by nearly 8% since May 10. This, coupled with declining 10-year breakeven inflation expectations, appears to signal not inflation but disinflation or a lower inflation rate.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Higher After Hot Inflation Report and GameStop Sinks

Stocks rose Thursday and the S&P 500 set an all-time high as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,553, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Stocks had traded much higher earlier in the session.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

US stocks end higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Health care and technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 index to a record high and out of the red for the week. The benchmark index rose 0.5%, and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Bond yields initially rose, then mostly fell after a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street opens higher after inflation, jobless claims data

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected jump in May consumer prices that raised concerns of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 55.37 points, or 0.16%, at the open...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, putting it on pace for a new closing record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P Hits Record as Mixed Economic Data Lift Stocks

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% to close at a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the...
Businessoverpassesforamerica.com

U.S. Futures Mixed, Treasuries Fall After CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. equity-index futures have been combined and authorities bonds fell after knowledge confirmed that client costs rose greater than forecast in May, stoking concern that inflation might immediate the Federal Reserve to reign in its ultra-accomodative insurance policies. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell, whereas these on...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Continues to March Higher

The S&P 500 has initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 4200 level, as the numbers were coming out. After the CPI numbers came out hotter than anticipated, traders decided to turn things around as the Federal Reserve has made it abundantly clear that they were not going to do anything remotely close to tapering or tightening. Because of this, it is more of the same “buy on the dips” type of mentality as the traders around the world continue to look for some type of way to preserve wealth in an environment that it could be destroyed rather quickly.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Robinhood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 40%

The popular zero-commission trading app Robinhood has lately been seeing a rise in the trading volumes of clean energy and cryptocurrency stocks. Amid the growing popularity of the trading platform among ESG investors ahead of its targeted IPO, Wall Street expects popular Robinhood stocks NIO (NIO), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to rally by more than 40%. Let’s discuss.Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. It is used primarily by millennial and Gen Z traders. The company’s signature “zero commission trading” has made it a big hit, and one of the biggest trading platforms in the country. Robinhood had 13 million registered users in 2020. Furthermore, 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency through Robinhood in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 6x rise sequentially.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P hits record high as Dow, Nasdaq close in on own peaks

The S&P 500 ticked to record highs Friday amid a sleepy summer trade as investors continued to look past a hotter-than-expected reading on inflation. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14069.423379 +49.09 +0.35%. The S&P 500 advanced 8 points, or 0.2%, adding to Thursday's all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile,...