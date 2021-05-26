Cancel
PS5 restock update tracker: latest info from Walmart, Amazon, and more

By Brendan Griffiths
Cover picture for the article

Midweek is when the PS5 restock situation usually improves. Best Buy has already gone, on a Monday for a change, so chances are Walmart, GameStop and Amazon might be the better bets of finding a PS5 today. Change is in the air in the world of PS5 restocks and prices...

Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon PS5 and Xbox Series X restock nearly happened again – when to get it

Update: If you missed the Amazon PS5 restock, or GameStop PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this week, that means you aren't following our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. In the last 24 hours, the big restock news is that a second Amazon PS5 restock almost happened – and the Xbox Series X was a part of it, too. Sadly, Amazon is confirmed to have had a site-wide glitch, meaning the inventory could be held up for another restock date. If it's truely today, May 28, or another date and time, Matt will send you an alert via Twitter.
Shoppingava360.com

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and to celebrate the US holiday, retailers have kicked off their annual Memorial Day sales with steep discounts on games, peripherals, and other accessories. Though some Memorial Day sales have been running for the past week, other stores launched their Memorial Day deals on Friday, and most will continue through the weekend, ending on Monday. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop’s, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale just kicked off as well, bringing steep discounts on LG OLED TVs, SSDs, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 restock LIVE at Amazon UK: Disc and Digital console stock drop today

Amazon has again opened orders for the PS5, with digital and disc consoles available for purchase today. The Amazon UK PS5 supplement launched around 8:30am BST, with disc consoles available for purchase first. The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “The #PS5 is now in stock! [Amazon UK]”. The account later added, “It’s...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Vice

Injury Data Shows Amazon Jobs Are More Dangerous Than Walmart and UPS

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Amazon's grip on the U.S. economy has perhaps never been greater than now. In 2020, the online retail giant capitalized on the massive uptick in demand for online shopping—seeing its sales skyrocket by 39 percent. Meanwhile, CEO Jeff Bezos is now worth $200 billion.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Smyths PS5 UK restock TODAY? More PlayStation 5 consoles to buy soon

Smyths Toys is rumoured to be getting its next PS5 restock as early as today. The PS5 listing on the Smyths Toys website says the Disc console is due back in stock in June, with the Digital console expected in stock this month too. And now a reliable PS5 stock tracker account has given gamers an idea of when the PlayStation 5 will become available to buy again at the retailer once again.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

UK PS5 restock could be happening at Amazon today

It's been a while, but Amazon might be getting a PS5 restock today. There's been a lot of buzz online that UK retailers would be getting more PS5s this month and while the likes of Game and Argos are thought to be going next week, Amazon is tipped to be going today or tomorrow between 8-9am. We'd get yourself over there as soon as possible if you want to be in with a chance of bagging Sony's new console. Of course, as is the way with the PS5 stock situation, take all of this with an enormous pinch of salt.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Big employers step deeper into healthcare: 15 recent moves from Amazon, JPMorgan, Walmart & more

Several large employers, including Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Walmart, have deepened their presence in healthcare. Below is a breakdown of the most recent stories about those moves, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Amazon. 1. Amazon considering building brick-and-mortar pharmacies, report says. Amazon is considering building brick-and-mortar pharmacies, according to...
Video GamesIGN

PS5 India Restock Customer Data Leak Under Investigation: Croma

In light of an employee from electronics retailer Croma's alleged leaking of customer information to PS5 scalpers, the retailer has released a statement. For context, prospective PS5 buyer on the /r/IndianGaming subreddit, IndianImp, alleges that a Croma employee might be leaking customer data to PS5 scalpers. "We value our customers’...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Huge PS5 Restocks Happening This Week, Here's Where

On the lookout for a PlayStation 5? Well, set down those binos and read on, because there are massive restocks of the console across several retailers happening right now. I fancy your chances, I really do. The issue with stock shortages of the PlayStation 5 is not born of underestimations...
RetailGamespot

PS5 Restock Updates: Where To Buy The PS5 In May 2021

As we head into June, the PS5 remains in short supply, with retailers selling out of stock almost instantly every time stock is replenished. Despite Sony's plans to ramp up PS5 production this summer, the company also recently warned that stock shortages will likely continue into 2022. So what does that mean for folks still looking to secure the new console for themselves? Buying a PS5 isn't impossible--we're seeing restocks on a regular basis at stores like GameStop, Antonline, and Best Buy, though each time the PS5 continues to sell out quickly. The biggest challenge for hopeful PS5 buyers is simply being ready at the right time, as restocks usually aren't announced with much notice.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

GAME PS5 restock TOMORROW? Time for next PlayStation 5 stock drop

More PS5 stock could become available to buy at GAME in the coming days. The major high street retailer had been rumoured to launch its latest PS5 restock last Thursday, however there reportedly was a delay due to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock arriving around the same time. However, the good news is the actual release date for GAME’s next batch of PS5 stock hasn’t shifted.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock UK – live: Game PS5 restock expected today, AO and Smyths could drop soon

Update: The PS5 could drop at ShopTo, Game and Smyths Toys today. Read on for more information. The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as...
Retailboxden.com

Official Ratchet & Clank Rifts Apart Release/Review Thread

I wish the "New Zealand" trick worked on PS5 like it does for Xbox and PC, we'd be able to play it tomorrow morning lol. Lots of footage of people who got theirs early playing, looks like some folks who ordered from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart got their physical copies coming in yesterday and today. Everyones loving it.