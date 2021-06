As we get older, many of us might find ourselves in need of a change. More support, more time to do the things that we enjoy, and more time to spend socializing with family and friends often become bigger priorities as we retire from work and begin to enjoy our golden years. If you’re retired and are not happy with your current living situation due to being isolated, far away from the activities that you enjoy taking part in, or you are struggling to make friends and enjoy an active social life, there are several reasons to consider making a move to an assisted living retirement community. In such a community, you can enjoy help and support on hand whenever you need it along with a calendar of events and activities and a vibrant social life. Here are some of the main reasons to consider moving into assisted living.