Schaumburg Gymnastics Academy hosts ribbon-cutting and open house

The Palatine Jaycees are excited to host their Inaugural Kickball Tournament on June 12, 2021 to kickoff the summer ahead of the Fourth of July Hometown Fest July 1-5. Teams of 10-15 players will compete in an eight team bracket at the Palatine Community Park located at 250 E Wood St. Those interested in joining in on the fun without a full team can sign up to be a free agent and be added to an existing team's roster.