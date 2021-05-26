Cancel
Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg Gymnastics Academy hosts ribbon-cutting and open house

By Submitted by Vicarious Public Relations
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Passion for gymnastics and a strong desire to share the love of the sport are the guiding principles behind Schaumburg's Signature Gymnastics Academy (SGA). Its owners, a Palatine couple, opened the 17,000 square foot location on March 1 -- despite the many challenges presented by the pandemic. Among the classes and summer camps offered for young people up to the age of 18 are small group and team gymnastics, ninja/tumbling and competitive cheerleading -- with dance coming soon.

