The following records are from the files of the Glenview Police Dept. The Glenview Journal publishes its “Police Blotter” every issue:. Oscar R. Alvarez, 37, of 10241 W. Bairstow Ave., Beach Park, was charged with domestic battery on Sunday, May 2. The alleged incident occurred at 5:44 a.m. that morning in the 500 block of Fifth Street. He was taken into custody at Glenbrook Hospital at 11:45 a.m. the same morning.