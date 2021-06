CBS’ venerable drama series NCIS is adding two new series regular cast members for the upcoming 19th season, Gary Cole and Katrina Law. Cole will play a new character, FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Law plays Special Agent Jessica Knight. She was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18 as a recurring guest star with an option to become a series regular if the show got renewed, which it did. Knight is a formidable REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she is fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor.