Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

By Bailey Aldridge
Fresno Bee
 28 days ago

Crews have completed the first repairs on the closed Memphis bridge — but it could be months before it reopens. The Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto bridge, which runs over the Mississippi River and connects Tennessee and Arkansas, was closed to interstate and waterway traffic May 11 after a fracture in a steel beam was discovered during a routine inspection. It has reopened to river traffic but remains closed to drivers while crews make repairs.

www.fresnobee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#U S#I 40#The Arkansas Dot#The University Of Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Lansing, MNmyuscountry.com

Bridge on CSAH 2 east of Lansing closed for repairs

A bridge on CSAH 2 east of the village of Lansing in Mower County is being closed to traffic for safety reasons. Mower County Public Works Director Mike Hanson stated in a news release that the closure, authorized by the County Board of Commissioners, is due to newly documented distress in the steel piling elements of the substructure holding up the bridge deck. Hanson stated that recent low water conditions in the Cedar River allowed inspectors to review the condition of the piling below the normal water line. The closure of the bridge and roadway is being implemented by County forces to allow for a more in-depth determination of what repairs are necessary and warranted to put the bridge back in service.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Green Bridge closed Thursday

Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for tree-trimming maintenance for part of the day Thursday. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday while a contractor hired by the City of Roseburg trims trees overhanging the bridge that can block road signs or create visibility issues for drivers.
Trafficfoxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian bridge that collapsed had recent repairs, rated in 'poor condition'

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Washington, D.C.'s Department of Transportation had a bridge that collapsed Wednesday on a schedule of repairs for the last two years and rated the bridge in poor condition. A 2019 Transportation Improvement Program lists repairs to the collapsed structure, along with other two nearby bridges at a...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Expect Delays Heading To and From Chain Bridge

If you’re heading to or from Chain Bridge on N. Glebe Road today or tomorrow, expect delays. VDOT’s ongoing rehabilitation work on the Pimmit Run bridge — west of Chain Bridge and Chain Bridge Road — is prompting lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Flaggers will alternate the traffic flow between Military Road and Chain Bridge Road during that time, likely causing delays.
Environmentmarinelink.com

Severe Weather Led to Barge Breakaway, Bridge Damage -NTSB

Severe rainfall and flooding from a tropical storm led to barges breaking away from their moorings and striking the Interstate 10 bridge in Channelview, Texas, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a marine accident brief released Tuesday. On September 19, 2019, 11 barges broke free from a San...
Snoqualmie, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Meadowbrook Bridge to be Closed for an Inspection

The Meadowbrook Bridge located in Snoqualmie will be closed to all traffic for a routine inspection on Thursday, June 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. Traffic will not be allowed on the bridge during the process – the bridge will reopen at 3:30 p.m. This inspection is completed on the Meadowbrook Bridge every two years.
PoliticsBBC

Flood-damaged Summerseat bridge reopens after £1.6m repair

A bridge that was damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day floods has reopened at a cost of £1.6m. The crossing nearly collapsed as a pub was swept away by the River Irwell in Summerseat, Greater Manchester. Bury Council said the rebuild had been delayed by land acquisition, weather, Covid, poor...
Jackson, MSWLBT

Buddy Butts Park closed due to bridge repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Buddy Butts Park in Jackson is temporarily closed. The park, located on McRaven Road, will be closed while bridge repairs can be completed in the area. All soccer games, go-karting and radio control activities have been put on hold as a result. Repairs are expected to...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

County Road 384 partially closed for bridge repair

TYLER — Smith County Road 384, also known as Old Longview Road, will be partially closed for about two weeks so a bridge can be repaired. CR 384, northeast of Tyler, is closed from Farm-to-Market Road 2908 to Interstate 20. Signs placed there alert drivers to take alternative routes, according to a county news release.
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Repairs planned for C.R. 44 bridge

Crews from the Logan County Bridge Department will be performing bridge maintenance on County Road 44 between Township Road 160 and County Road 15, with a scheduled start date of Monday, June 21, through Thursday, July 8. The roadway will be closed to all traffic between the hours of 7...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Emergency repairs needed on University Drive bridge

NEW PHILADELPHIA Work is expected to begin around Aug. 4 on emergency repairs to the bridge over Beaverdam Creek on University Drive. On Monday, New Philadelphia City Council voted to allocate up to $10,000 for the project. According to Mayor Joel Day, the retaining wall on the west side of...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Purple People Bridge needs repairs before reopening

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An engineering report reveals part of the Purple People Bridge has deteriorated. The pedestrian span closed May 11 after stones from a pier of the bridge fell into the Ohio River. An engineering firm determined that repairs are needed to the pier to ensure safety, according to...