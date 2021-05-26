Cancel
Sex Crimes

Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

By Rabab Al-Sharif
 17 days ago
Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire where police have issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged spitting incident at a concert, reports TMZ. According to TMZ, police confirmed that Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the August 2019 incident in which the rocker allegedly spat on a camera that was filming a live feed for the large screens at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during the show. The camera was helmed by a videographer hired by the venue and video of the purported incident can be seen at the bottom of the page.

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

