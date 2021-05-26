Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire where police have issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged spitting incident at a concert, reports TMZ. According to TMZ, police confirmed that Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the August 2019 incident in which the rocker allegedly spat on a camera that was filming a live feed for the large screens at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during the show. The camera was helmed by a videographer hired by the venue and video of the purported incident can be seen at the bottom of the page.