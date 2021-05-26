Presentation is everything to creator of Sprinkles by Cake Lady Studios
PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- When it comes to professionally made cakes and treats, how the goodies look is just as important as how they taste. Tiffany M. Harris, the owner of Cake Lady Studios & Events, knows this well, which is why she created something to help everyone in the baking world -- the pros and the DIYers alike. Sprinkles by Cake Lady Studios is a luxury brand of sprinkles designed to enhance the creativity and beauty of cakes and treats.www.azfamily.com