Valdosta woman steals vehicle from car lot

Offender: Sims, Tracy Lafaye, African American female, age 36, resident of Valdosta. On May 25, 2021, at approximately 10:36 am, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to Imperial Auto Sales, 1410 N Ashley Street after E911 received a call that a subject, later identified as Tracy Sims, had just stolen a vehicle from the car lot. A responding officer observed the stolen vehicle driving in an unsafe reckless manner near the intersection of N Oak Street and River Street. The officer attempted to pull Sims over via a traffic stop, but she fled in the vehicle. After a short pursuit, Sims was stopped and detained without incident. A small plastic baggie that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was located on Sims. Sims was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with the following: