Author Jon Talton Is Bringing Phoenix Locals to Life Again in His Latest Crime Novel

By Robrt L. Pela
Phoenix New Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe author Jon Talton admitted last Wednesday that he hadn’t grown up watching Fritz Lang films and reading Dashiell Hammett. “I wish I had such a good pedigree,” laughed Talton, a writer of bestselling mystery novels and a beloved Phoenix historian. “In my late teens and early 20s I read a lot of John D. McDonald and a lot of Raymond Chandler and a fair amount of Robert Parker’s wonderful Spenser series. And then I stopped reading mysteries and wrote a book about my experience driving an ambulance in Phoenix in the '70s.”

