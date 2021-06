There’s no denying football pays the bills for UGA athletics, but it’s also the chief beneficiary of the school’s sports spending. In fact, the athletic association has been on a bit of a football spending spree of late, with more than $173 million spent on facility upgrades since 2017, including the renovation of the west end of Sanford Stadium, the new indoor practice facility, and completion of Phase 1 of the new $80 million football building added to the Butts-Mehre complex. And, there are more plans in the works.