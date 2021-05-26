Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

The Matrix 4 Reportedly Spent An Astounding Amount Of Money To Shoot In San Francisco

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The power of nostalgia in the film industry has become clear over the past few years. And as a result, plenty of beloved properties have returned to theaters. Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4 is one of those projects, and fans can’t wait to jack back in with Keanu Reeves and company. And it turns out that production spent an outstanding amount of money to shoot in San Francisco.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theaters#Marvel#Camera#Production Company#Matrix#Venom 2#Cinemabend#Film#Finale Movie#Money#Extensive Production#Sf Gate#Videos#Beloved Properties#Explosions#Press Junkets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCollider

‘John Wick 4’: Laurence Fishburne Confirms His Return and Praises Sequel Script That Goes “Much Deeper”

The cast for the upcoming John Wick 4 has been rounding out nicely over the last couple of weeks, with such names being added to the action sequel as Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, newcomer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut, and Bill Skarsgard is in talks to also join. But, as it turns out, Keanu Reeves isn't the only actor who will be making his return to the newest movie. While speaking with Collider in promotion of Netflix's action thriller The Ice Road, Laurence Fishburne revealed that he'll be reprising his role as The Bowery King.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Matrix 4 Star Teases Physically Intense Action Scenes

We don’t know an awful lot about the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise, and that even includes the title despite the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release being just over six months away, although we should be finding out what it’s called soon with the first trailer widely expected to arrive attached to one of Warner Bros.’ major blockbusters, with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad touted as a contender.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Matrix 4: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The Matrix 4 will be released in a few months, but the highly-anticipated sci-fi film is still shrouded in secrecy. Officially announced in August 2019, The Matrix 4 will be directing and writing the new sequel. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Neo and Trinity in the original The Matrix trilogy, are back, but Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne won't be returning.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Matrix 4’ Guide: 17 Details to Know About the Return of the Iconic Action Franchise

Eighteen years after “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” ended “The Matrix” trilogy in polarizing fashion among film critics and fans, Lana Wachowski is bringing the iconic action franchise back for a fourth go-around on the big screen with the upcoming “Matrix 4.” An official title for the Warner Bros. tentpole has not been announced (rumors circulated earlier this year the title was “Matrix Resurrections,” an appropriate one considering the film will have to explain how main characters Neo and Trinity are now alive), but there’s enough information out there about the secretive fourth “Matrix” installment to get fans excited for its December 2021 release.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks For Multiple DC Roles

For years, we’ve been hearing tales of how Marvel Studios and DC Films have been locked in a tug-of-war trying to secure the services of Keanu Reeves, with the actor being linked to countless projects for both of Hollywood’s premiere shared superhero universes. While the Point Break, Speed, The Matrix...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Intense Talks To Play Constantine For WB

Ever since the “Reevesnaissance” launched him back into the big leagues, rumors have flown around that Keanu Reeves could join either the Marvel or DC universes. While we know Kevin Feige would love to get The Matrix star in the MCU, a DCEU role may be more likely due to Reeves’ history as John Constantine, having played the occult detective in 2005’s Constantine movie. And the actor has admitted that he’d like to return to the part, too.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘John Wick 4’: Bill Skarsgård & Shamier Anderson Join Keanu Reeves In The Globetrotting High-Octane Action Sequel

Lionsgate and director Chad Stahelski are putting together a mix of known and somewhat unknown actors for the next installment of the “John Wick” franchise as Collider reports that Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård is in talks to an undisclosed part in the action pic alongside newcomer Shamier Anderson (“Stowaway,” “Invasion”) taking a “major role” as well.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Jason Momoa On Surprising Fan Reaction To Zack Snyder’s Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. What first seemed like a fan dream became a reality this year when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived on HBO Max. At long last the titular filmmaker’s vision was released to the masses, and it was a sprawling four-hour epic. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman got plenty of more action, and now the Game of Thrones actor has explained the surprising way that fans have reacted to the Snyder Cut.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Fishburne Talks “John Wick 4” Return

Laurence Fishburne has confirmed that he’s reprising his role as The Bowery King for the fourth “John Wick” feature and will shoot his scenes in Berlin in coming months. Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, and newcomer Rina Sawayama also star in the film which will also shoot in Paris, Japan and New York City.
San Francisco, CAthesfnews.com

“The Matrix 4” Reportedly Spends $450,000 In SF

SAN FRANCISCO—The upcoming “Matrix” sequel reportedly had to pay a large sum to the San Francisco Police Department when they came o to film the sci-fi film. The money was used to pay police officers who worked additional shifts on top of their regular schedule in order to secure the production while filming took place in the city.
Moviesfilmmusicsite.com

The Matrix (deluxe 3-LP - CD + SACD)

Varèse Sarabande Records presents a new soundtrack LP, CD and a deluxe 3-LP set for the 1999 sci-fi classic The Matrix directed by the Wachowskis with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. Varèse Sarabande Records presents a new soundtrack LP, CD and a deluxe 3-LP...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

John Wick 4 casts Bill Skarsgård alongside Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4 has added another new cast member – Bill Skarsgård is the latest addition to the sequel, Collider reports. Not much is known about the fourth installment of the action franchise yet other than casting decisions – Skarsgård joins returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, as well as new additions Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama in her movie debut. We know Yen is playing one of John Wick's old friends, but any information about who Skarsgård, Anderson, and Sawayama are playing in the fourquel is being kept under wraps.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will You See In The Heights In Theaters?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In this new era of moviegoing, some studios are experimenting with much shorter windows between the theatrical and streaming releases of a film like director Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights. But in the case of that film’s home studio, Warner Bros, the experiment is much more aggressive with a simultaneous streaming debut window on its streaming platform, HBO Max. So how should a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ big musical enjoy the feature film adaptation? Well, let’s talk out the options if you're still deciding whether or not you’ll see In The Heights in theaters.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

John Wick Chapter 4: Bill Skarsgård in Talks for Lionsgate Sequel

There's no denying the upcoming star power of Bill Skarsgård in the last five years. Stemming from his memorable turn in the horror series Hemlock Grove, he gained quite a following with his stints in the Stephen King universe as Pennywise in the two-part film adaptation of IT along with the Hulu series Castle Rock. He was also able to tap into his comedic and action chops in David Leitch's Deadpool 2 (2018) and Atomic Blonde (2017). Now the actor's in talks for a role for John Wick Chapter 4 for Lionsgate with franchise director Chad Stahelski starring Keanu Reeves, according to Collider. Ironically enough, Leitch co-directed in an uncredited capacity the first John Wick with Stahelski.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

It's Finally Happening: First Marvel Movie Tickets In A Year+ Are On Sale As Black Widow Gears Up For Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’ve waited and we’ve waited again. But it’s finally, really and actually time to get ready to see Black Widow this summer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is heading to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in just under a month, and fans can now secure their seat to see Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited standalone action film.
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- The Oscars, Godzilla, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. The 90th annual Academy Awards air tonight on ABC, honoring the best in film and media from 2017. Oscars will be awarded in 24 categories throughout the night, announced by celebrity presenters. Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the pack of highly acclaimed films with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. Other films nominated include Lady Bird, The Darkest Hour, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Another Lord Of The Rings Movie Is On The Way, And Tolkien Fans Will Be Jazzed About The Story

The most beloved fantasy series of all time continues to be Lord of the Rings and Hollywood has decided to return to the property once again. Aside from the forthcoming Amazon TV series, Warner Bros is now developing an animated movie set in Middle Earth that will be about a famed moment in the lore’s history. It will be a standalone Lord of the Rings anime called The War of Rohirrim.