The Matrix 4 Reportedly Spent An Astounding Amount Of Money To Shoot In San Francisco

In this new era of moviegoing, some studios are experimenting with much shorter windows between the theatrical and streaming releases of a film like director Jon M. Chu's In The Heights. But in the case of that film's home studio, Warner Bros, the experiment is much more aggressive with a simultaneous streaming debut window on its streaming platform, HBO Max. So how should a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' big musical enjoy the feature film adaptation? Well, let's talk out the options if you're still deciding whether or not you'll see In The Heights in theaters.