Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Purchasing MGM for $8.45 Billion

By ebanas
995qyk.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is set to acquire MGM in a deal with a massive price tag of $8.45 billion. Per multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and CNN, the deal will help add a number of titles to Amazon’s Prime Video, which currently has around 175 million active members streaming various video content over the past year. The MGM catalog boasts 4,000 films and 17,000 TV series. Among those properties are such iconic franchises including the James Bond and Rocky films and classic films like The Wizard of Oz and West Side Story.

995qyk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harryhausen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Mgm#Cnn#Monsters Inc#Wonder Woman#Amazons#Minnow#Luke S Diner#Krustylu Studios#Moe S Tavern#Snakehole Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessZDNet

Amazon says more than 250 million items were purchased during Prime Day event

Amazon said its Prime Day 2021 sale moved more than 250 million items and surpassed every other Prime Day event in terms of sales volume. Amazon's midsummer bargain holiday ran for 48 hours this year, and in addition to ginning up sales for Amazon and its sellers, Prime Day is also part of Amazon's overall recurring revenue strategy for adding Prime subscribers.
BusinessSFGate

EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

Electronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...
Businessvideonuze.com

If the FTC Challenges Amazon-MGM Deal It is Unlikely to Succeed

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the FTC will be the agency to review Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. A review was expected, either by the Justice Department or the FTC. The plot thickener here is that the brand new FTC chair is Lina Khan, a law professor and journalist who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a bipartisan 69-29 vote. Importantly Khan is a critic of Amazon and Big Tech, having written a widely circulated article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in 2017.
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Amazon Prime Day beats Cyber Monday with $11 billion in sales

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon's Prime Day event this week, a sale mimicked by many of the online retailer's rivals, led to a surge in broad online spending that bested last Cyber Monday’s results in a show of how e-commerce is simply not slowing down, even as the pandemic recedes.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Plan to Buy MGM Is Said to Be Subject of FTC Review

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report proposed $8.45 billion deal to buy TV/movie studio MGM will be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, a media report says. The companies unveiled the deal last month. Amazon is seeking to strengthen the content of its Prime Video streaming service. Big mergers have to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
Retailgobankingrates.com

Amazon Prime Day’s $11 Billion in Sales Surpass Previous Record

Amazon’s mega-sale reached new levels this year. According to a new report, the 48-hour Prime Day event surpassed $11 billion in sales, passing record highs of e-commerce spending on Cyber Monday last year, reports CNBC. Cyber Monday sales last year amounted to $10.9 billion. 2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out...
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Amazon-MGM to be reviewed by FTC led by tech critic

Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is now led by one of the most prominent critics of dominant technology companies. The FTC will oversee the antitrust investigation of the deal instead of the Justice Department, according to a person...
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.
Internetinfosecurity-magazine.com

Fake Online Reviews Linked to $152 Billion in Global Purchases

Fake online reviews are responsible for an estimated $152 billion in purchases, according to a new study based on data shared by major e-commerce sites. Customer acquisition security vendor CHEQ teamed up with the University of Baltimore to produce its Fake Online Reviews 2021 report — part of what it claims to be the “first-ever in-depth economic analysis of the full scale of internet harm.”
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

IAC CEO Joey Levin On The Company's $1 Billion Bet On MGM

Barry Diller’s IAC has produced a long string of success stories, in large part because of patient, strategic capital allocation. The company has built a powerful niche for itself in taking offline businesses into the digital marketplace. Its successful spinoffs include online travel stalwart Expedia (EXPE) in 2005, ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster in 2008, and online dating pioneer Match Group.