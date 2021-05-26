Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date set for November
The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date has finally been revealed, and they're coming on November 19. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are up for pre-order now, and they'll be available either on their own or in a double pack for $119.99 (which is actually one cent more expensive than buying them both individually, but you do get that special box). The remakes will retell the story of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were originally released for Nintendo DS in 2006.www.gamesradar.com