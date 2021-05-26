Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date set for November

By Connor Sheridan
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date has finally been revealed, and they're coming on November 19. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are up for pre-order now, and they'll be available either on their own or in a double pack for $119.99 (which is actually one cent more expensive than buying them both individually, but you do get that special box). The remakes will retell the story of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were originally released for Nintendo DS in 2006.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date Set#Pre Order#November#Nintendo Ds#The Pokemon Company#Unova#Pearl Release Date#Pre Order#Preorder#Style#Battle Scenes#Earth#Pic#Shield#Sinnoh Region
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Release Date Set For June 10 On PS5 And PS4

FINJI has announced that Chicory: A Colorful Tale will launch for PS5 and PS4 on June 10, 2021. The brainchild of Greg Lobanov, Chicory: A Colorful Tale features a soundtrack composed by Lena Raine and sees players harnessing the power of art to explore environments while solving puzzles in an effort to restore color to the world. The game sports multiple languages at launch including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact 1.6 Release Date Set for Early June

On May 28, 2021, miHoYo announced the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date will be June 9, 2021. This falls in line with other updates, as it will happen right after Eula’s banner and other events ended. The theme this time will be Midsummer Island Adventure. To go along with that, we’ll go to an archipelago, aid Klee on an adventure, get swimwear for Barbara and Jean, and have a chance to recruit Kazuha, the first playable character from Inazuma.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Far Cry 6 Release Date Set With New Gameplay Reveal

Far Cry 6 release date has been revealed alongside an extensive first look at what the next step of the Ubisoft franchise will have to offer. From petting those good puppers out there to riding horses, the latest Far Cry looks to be an adventure. The latest Far Cry title...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Far Cry 6 release date set for October

Far Cry 6 is set to be released on October 7, 2021 as one of the next big games from Ubisoft. Like prior Far Cry titles, it's an open-world first-person shooter. Players are unleashed on the tropical island of Yara, where the dictator Anton Castillo rules. Castillo is portrayed by actor Giancarlo Esposito.
Video Gamespsu.com

Ghostrunner PS5 Release Date Set For September, Supporting 4K Resolution And 120 FPS

505 Games has announced the Ghostrunner PS5 release date, with the game arriving on September 28, 2021, and supporting 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS gameplay. Announced in a press release today, this native next-gen version of the game will run at 4K and offer a 120 FPS mode, with HDR and ray-tracing support on top of that. In addition, the game will have near-instant loading and make use of the PS5’s 3D Audio and DualSense haptic feedback.
Video GamesIGN

Endocrisis - Release Date Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming shoot'em up game, Endocrisis, coming to PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25, 2021. In Endocrisis, you can absorb or block bullets and power up your ship on different stages. The main goal is to beat the six guardian bosses to open the portal to the final battle.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player releases in November

Another revamp of a classic is on the way with the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player project, which has announced a release on November 19, 2021. What is it? Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player is a free expansion for Return to Castle Wolfenstein - what could have been the single-player campaign of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. For the Linux version, they've confirmed it's going to work nicely with iortcw, the major open source enhancement project for RTCW. Release originally back on 29 May - 2003, the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Single-Player announcement was made to commemorate the 18th anniversary.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Released and Missing Pokemon from Each Region

Hello Trainers. Many things have changed since the last update on which Pokemon is missing from each region. Mega Evolution debuted and some new Pokemon have joined us so we decided to post the new list of missing Pokemon. Keep on reading to see which one is yet to be released.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis release date set for next week

Sega has announced that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will release on June 9, 2021, and it will launch worldwide on the same date. The global version will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, but the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions remain exclusive to Japan like the original game.
Comicswestorangecomicsandvideogames.com

Pokemon Sword & Shield Chilling Reign Pre-Release

Join us at West Orange Comics and Video Games as we will be hosting the Pokemon Chilling Reign Pre-release on Saturday June 12th 2021 at 1pm. For more information please call us at 407-741-3195.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leak reveals details on next trailer

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes are just a few months away from release, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from flowing. Pokemon fans had heard rumblings and rumors online about a possible Diamond and Pearl remake, so when this was confirmed, the monster-collecting fandom went into overdrive.However, this hype was quickly tempered when the eagerly anticipated Sinnoh remakes were shown off at the Pokemon Presents conference. Instead of featuring similar visuals to that of Sword/Shield and the Let’s Go games, the remakes went for a very different approach.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sniper Elite VR release date set for July

If you’ve been looking to get your sniping fix in virtual reality, then you only have a month to wait. Sniper Elite VR finally has its release date set in stone. The game will be available on Steam VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest on July 8. The game is a first-person shooter, which isn’t surprising because it’s VR. It’s not a lazy port of existing Sniper Elite content shoved into a VR package, either. It’s said to be built entirely with the medium in mind. I’m sure the killcams will be something else when seen like this.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pokemon TCG Brings back Dragon Types in Set Releasing Later this Year

Although fairy type cards in the TCG will still be disappearing in favor of being psychic, it looks like dragon types will be making a reappearance after being missing in some previous sets. Dragon type was originally reconsidered given its only weakness was to fairy and it seemed like the TCG team wanted to focus on making a more balanced focus on weaknesses and resistances. Like before, dragon types will not have their own energy and instead rely on multiple energy types in order to make them difficult but rewarding Pokemon to fit into a deck. So far based on the showcased Japanese cards the dragon types don’t appear to have any weaknesses or resistances and it will be interesting to see how popular they end up being.
Video GamesGamespot

Aliens: Fireteam Release Date Set For Summer 2021

Third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam now has a more solid estimate for its upcoming launch, as Focus Home Interactive--publisher for the game in Europe and Asia/Pacific--has listed Summer 2021 for when players will be able to group up and attempt to take down a hive of structurally perfect killing machines. For those of you who stay south of the equator, that release period translates to anywhere between June 20 and September 22.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Shin Megami Tensei V November release date & game details leaked

Atlus’ official Japanese website for Shin Megami Tensei V (SMTV) briefly and very prematurely published several crucial details of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, including its release date and story and gameplay details — and fan site Persona Central caught all of it. Shin Megami Tensei V apparently has a Japanese release date of Nov. 11, 2021, and since the game will be releasing worldwide simultaneously, that should theoretically be the date for the rest of us as well.