Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Truth About Josie Clemens From Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 1

By Erich Barganier
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Gordon Ramsay need to keep their eye out for the premiere of the chef's latest show, "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns." For the first time ever, Ramsay assembled a group of 18 young chefs from around the country to compete for it all at Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas' Caesars Palace (via Fox). This new season of the show should surprise and excite anyone who loves to keep track of all the up-and-coming stars in the food world, and with any luck, you might just spot the next big food personality before they make it big.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegan Cooking#Young Guns#Culinary Cooking#On Guns#Season Premiere#Hell S Kitchen#Fox#Mixed Article#Instagram#Vegan Life#Twitter#Veg Out Magazine#Caesars Palace#Chef#Stars#Truth#Vegan Cuisine#Luck#Meat Lover Ramsay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesnews-shield.com

‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’: Christina Wilson’s Take on This Year’s Age Twist

Every well-established kitchen needs a capable sous-chef or two. For Fox’s culinary competition series Hell’s Kitchen, that role goes to Christina Wilson and Jason Santos, who lead up the red and blue teams, respectively. Wilson, HK‘s Season 10 winner, is also the VP of Culinary Operations for celebrity chef and show host Gordon Ramsay — and she serves as one of the main motivators for the series’ contestants.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Duluth-raised chef eliminated from ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Matthew Francis, a Duluth-raised chef with BuzzFeed cred who blends storytelling and food on his YouTube channel, was eliminated in Monday night's episode of "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns." He was done-in, in part, by bourbon-glazed chicken that relied on combining protein and alcohol, selected as one of the two worst...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 premiere video exclusive: Need a hand chef?

With the Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 premiere on May 31, these Young Gun chefs are ready to impress Gordon Ramsay. While Kori Sutton might be the reigning Hell’s Kitchen queen, the reality is that there are several new, younger chefs ready to challenge her position on the pass. Can these new chefs live up to the high expectations of Gordon Ramsay?
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Hell’s Kitchen welcomes plant-based chefs for the first time

If you have watched Hell’s Kitchen or any food show featuring Chef Gordon Ramsay, then you are likely very aware of how he feels about vegetarian and vegan cooking. If you aren’t, then the short answer is that Ramsay has been very critical of vegan cooking and veganism in general throughout his career, often using his very blunt style.
TV ShowsPosted by
i95 ROCK

Dutchess Chef Goes Viral For Hilarious ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Mistake

A Hudson Valley chef is featured in the newest season of "Hell's Kitchen." Alex Lenik is one of 18 contestants who are trying to impress celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on Fox's "Hell's Kitchen." Season 20 of "Hell's Kitchen premiered on Monday. This season, dubbed "Hell's Kitchen Young Guns," features a twist in that all of the contestants are younger than 24.
TV ShowsPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Travels To The UP For “Uncharted”

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay made a trip to the UP. It was for his show on National Geographic called "Uncharted". In its third season on the National Geographic channel, "Uncharted" follows Gordon Ramsay to remote locations. He immerses himself in the local culture, customs and cuisine. He talks with local chefs and gets tips and tricks and they even compete against each other.
TV ShowsPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Graduate To Compete On Hell’s Kitchen Spinoff

Gordon Ramsey would have anyone shaking in their boots but one Duluth native is up for the challenge. A Denfeld graduate will be featured on an upcoming season of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns! The episode will feature Matthew Francis Johnson and will premiere on Monday, May 31st. The Duluth News...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Erica Blaire Roby From BBQ Brawl Season 2

First a lawyer, next a sommelier, and then a mother, Erica Blaire Roby, is now also a barbecue pitmaster. The Wagyu beef-loving cook behind woman-run barbecue competition team Blue Smoke Blaire, is showing off her smoky skills on Food Network's second season of "BBQ Brawl." See how Roby fares against 11 other pitmasters in the competition, judged by Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, and Eddie Jackson.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Hell's Kitchen Winner Michelle Tribble Is Up To Now

"Hell's Kitchen" is a rather fun show to watch especially if you're a fan of good food and reality television. The show, led by Gordon Ramsay, challenges talented chefs to compete against each other and prepare scrumptious dishes in a bid to impress the judges. As per a Delish piece, even being a part of the show is a tough thing to achieve, since the shows producers are looking for highly passionate chefs that have the drive and hunger to make it big in the food industry. An executive producer on the show, Arthur Smith once said, "You don't have to be a model or a personal trainer. Our cast members are line cooks and garde-mangers. They're in the trenches."
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

MasterChef Legends: Curtis Stone joins the party

After the premiere of Season 11 of MasterChef, there were nine white aprons remaining to be given out. With the number cut from the usual 20 to just 15 for this Legends edition of MasterChef, that meant the standards were sky high to make the cut and get an apron.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Christina Fitzgerald From BBQ Brawl Season 2

The popular show, "BBQ Brawl" is back with a brand new season, much to the delight of its fans. This season looks like an interesting watch. It features a talented bunch of contestants who are determined to prove their skills in what promises to be a heated competition. One of the participants in this edition is chef Christina Fitzgerald from St. Louis, Missouri.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Described This TikTok As A 'Crime Against Wagyu'

If you can get your hands on some Wagyu beef, you have seriously lucked out. This luxurious type of steak comes from a special breed of Japanese cow bred for optimal fat marbling. This distribution of fat lends itself to a steak that melts in your mouth the moment you bite into it and naturally feels very tender. Thanks to its exquisite nature, this variety of steak retails at much higher prices compared to its standard counterparts and warrants the proper preparation to do this unique meat justice.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of MasterChef: Legends

After more than a decade of culinary competition, Fox's "MasterChef" has made a name for itself. The show has garnered a huge, loyal audience who keep coming back to watch dozens of eager contestants battle it out for a white apron and a chance to learn from some of the best chefs in the country. The one chef who can rise above the challenges — and take the heat from Gordon Ramsay and other tough judges – will walk away with a whole bunch of prize money and a new culinary future. "MasterChef" is exciting, high-stakes, and crave-inducing television. Some might even call the show legendary.