Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astrophysicists reveal unknown “bridges” that connect galaxies – this might help predict our future

By Kuldeep Singh
Posted by 
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dynamics of the Universe are dominated by dark matter, which determines the future development of the planets. International astrophysicists have created a new model of the distribution of dark matter in local space and found that there are unknown filamentous bridge structures between galaxies. Based on the latest information,...

www.revyuh.com
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxies#Map#Dark Matter#Astrophysics#Universe#Computer Simulations#Computer Models#Future Development#Penn State#Reveal#Cosmological Study#Space Objects#Visible Matter#Mass#Bridges#Gases#Associated Professor#Image Credit#Unknown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomycrossroadstoday.com

New NASA photo shows our galaxy’s ‘violent energy’

(CNN) — NASA has released an image detailing the never-before-seen “violent energy” at the center of our galaxy, created after two decades of research. The stunning panorama was compiled using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. Images also documented an X-ray thread...
Astronomyarxiv.org

The galaxy HI-(sub)halo connection and the HI spatial clustering of local galaxies

A. R. Calette (1), Aldo Rodríguez-Puebla (1), Vladimir Avila-Reese (1), Claudia del P. Lagos (2 and 3) ((1) Instituto de Astronomía, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, (2) International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), University of Western Australia (3) ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D))
Astronomylabroots.com

Astronomers Get a Glimpse of the 'Violent' Center of Our Galaxy

There's a massive black hole at the center of our galaxy, but it's difficult for astronomers to see exactly what's happening there because it's obscured by dense clouds of gas and dust. But new research has revealed more about the wild phenomena at the Milky Way's center. This study of an X-ray thread called G0.17-0.41 was reported in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. It may tell us more about how the Milky Way evolved.
AstronomyNature.com

Hunting the strongest accelerators in our Galaxy

Twelve candidates for the most powerful astrophysical particle accelerators in the Milky Way have been detected. This advance will help to uncover the nature of these exotic objects. Petra Huentemeyer is at the Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences Institute, Department of Physics, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Michigan 49931, USA. You...
Astronomyarxiv.org

MAHGIC: A Model Adapter for the Halo-Galaxy Inter-Connection

We develop a model to establish the interconnection between galaxies and their dark matter halos. We use Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to reduce the dimensionality of both the mass assembly histories of halos/subhalos and the star formation histories of galaxies, and Gradient Boosted Decision Trees (GBDT) to transform halo/subhalo properties into galaxy properties. We use two sets of hydrodynamic simulations to motivate our model architecture and to train the transformation. We then apply the two sets of trained models to dark matter only (DMO) simulations to show that the transformation is reliable and statistically accurate. The model trained by a high-resolution hydrodynamic simulation, or by a set of such simulations implementing the same physics of galaxy formation, can thus be applied to large DMO simulations to make `mock' copies of the hydrodynamic simulation. The model is both flexible and interpretable, which allows us to constrain the model using observations at different redshifts simultaneously and to explore how galaxies form and evolve in dark matter halos empirically.
AstronomyNew Scientist

The building blocks for life might exist at the edge of the galaxy

The outer reaches of our galaxy may be more hospitable to life than we thought. Most of the elements required for the development of life as we know it decrease in abundance further from the centre of the Milky Way, but now astronomers have found organic molecules that could be the building blocks of life near the galaxy’s edge. …
AstronomyPosted by
Salon

New map shows how dark matter "bridges" tether galaxies

Dark matter is one of the universe's most enduring mysteries. Its existence can be intuited by how it affects gravity, and yet no one knows exactly what it is, even though it makes up 27 percent of the universe's total mass and energy — far more than the 5 percent of the universe that "normal" matter, like planets and stars, comprises.
Sciencearxiv.org

Primordial perturbations in kinetically dominated regimes of general relativity and hybrid quantum cosmology

Scalar fields with an energy density dominated by its kinetic part may have played a relevant role in the very early stages of the Universe. Compared to the standard inflationary paradigm, they may lead to modifications in observable quantities, e.g. the anisotropies found in the cosmic microwave background. Kinetically dominated regimes arise in classical fast-roll scenarios as well as in quantum bouncing cosmologies. For instance, kinetic dominance is typical in interesting preinflationary phases of Loop Quantum Cosmology. In this work, we analyze the leading-order effects that the presence of a scalar field potential causes on the primordial cosmological perturbations in these kinetically dominated epochs. These effects can be grouped in two sets, namely, those that affect the effective mass of the perturbations and those that affect the choice of their vacuum state. The effective mass is modified directly by terms that include the potential, but also indirectly by the change in the background dynamics and the relation between the parameterization of these dynamics and the conformal time, usually employed to describe the evolution of the perturbations. On the other hand, away from de Sitter inflation, the Bunch-Davies state is no longer the most natural vacuum at all scales. Recent proposals suggest to modify it by carrying out certain Hamiltonian diagonalization with a suitable asymptotic behavior at large wavenumber scales. Both this diagonalization condition and the imposed asymptotic behavior depend on the effective mass of the perturbations, and therefore the selected vacuum state varies in the presence of the scalar field potential.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Field excitation in fuzzy dark matter near a strong gravitational wave source

The axion-like particles with ultralight mass ($\sim10^{-22}$eV) can be a possibile candidate of dark matter, known as the fuzzy dark matter (FDM). These particles form Bose-Einstein condensate in the early universe which can explain the dark matter density distribution in galaxies at the present time. We study the time evolution of ultralight axion-like field in the near region of a strong gravitational wave (GW) source, such as binary black hole merger. We show that GWs can lead to the generation of field excitations in a spherical shell about the source that eventually propagate out of the shell to minimize the energy density of the field configuration. These excitations are generated towards the end of the merger and in some cases even in the ringdown phase of the merger, therefore it can provide a qualitatively distinct prediction for changes in the GW waveform observed on Earth. This would be helpful in investigating the existence of FDM in galaxies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Discriminating same-mass Neutron Stars and Black Holes gravitational wave-forms

Authors:J.-F. Coupechoux, A. Arbey, R. Chierici, H. Hansen, J. Margueron, V. Sordini. Abstract: Gravitational wave-forms from coalescences of binary black hole systems and binary neutron star systems with low tidal effects can hardly be distinguished if the two systems have similar masses. In the absence of discriminating power based on the gravitational wave-forms, the classification of sources into binary neutron stars, binary black holes and mixed systems containing a black hole and a neutron star can only be unambiguous when assuming the standard model of stellar evolution and using the fact that there exists a mass gap between neutron stars and black holes. This approach is however limited by its own assumptions: for instance the 2.6 solar mass object detected in the GW190814 event remains unclassified, and models of new physics can introduce new compact objects, like primordial black holes, which may have masses in the same range as neutron stars. Then, without an electromagnetic counterpart (kilonova), classifying mergers of compact objects without mass gap criteria remains a difficult task, unless the source is close enough. In what follows we investigate a procedure to discriminate a model between binary neutron star merger and primordial binary black hole merger by using a Bayes factor in simulated wave-forms that we superimpose to realistic detector noise.
Astronomybioengineer.org

Scientists create unique instrument to probe the most extreme matter on Earth

Laser-produced high energy density plasmas, akin to those found in stars, nuclear explosions, and the core of giant planets, may be the most extreme state of matter created on Earth. Now scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), building on nearly a decade of collaboration with the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), have designed a novel X-ray crystal spectrometer to provide high-resolution measurements of a challenging feature of NIF-produced HED plasmas.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A quantitative comparison of amplitude versus intensity interferometry for astronomy

Astronomical imaging can be broadly classified into two types. The first type is amplitude interferometry, which includes conventional optical telescopes and Very Large Baseline Interferometry (VLBI). The second type is intensity interferometry, which relies on Hanbury Brown and Twiss-type measurements. At optical frequencies, where direct phase measurements are impossible, amplitude interferometry has an effective numerical aperture that is limited by the distance from which photons can coherently interfere. Intensity interferometry, on the other hand, correlates only photon fluxes and can thus support much larger numerical apertures, but suffers from a reduced signal due to the low average photon number per mode in thermal light. It has hitherto not been clear which method is superior under realistic conditions. Here, we give a comparative analysis of the performance of amplitude and intensity interferometry, and we relate this to the fundamental resolution limit that can be achieved in any physical measurement. Using the benchmark problem of determining the separation between two distant thermal point sources, e.g., two adjacent stars, we give a short tutorial on optimal estimation theory and apply it to stellar interferometry. We find that for very small angular separations the large baseline achievable in intensity interferometry can more than compensate for the reduced signal strength. We also explore options for practical implementations of Very Large Baseline Intensity Interferometry (VLBII).
Sciencearxiv.org

Pure Lorentz spin connection theories and uniqueness of General Relativity

General Relativity can be reformulated as a diffeomorphism invariant gauge theory of the Lorentz group, with Lagrangian of the type $f(F\wedge F)$, where $F$ is the curvature 2-form of the spin connection. A theory from this class with a generic $f$ is known to propagate eight degrees of freedom: a massless graviton, a massive graviton and a scalar. General Relativity in this formalism avoids extra degrees of freedom because the function $f$ is special and leads to the appearance of six extra primary constraints on the phase space variables. Our main new result is that there are other theories of the type $f(F\wedge F)$ that lead to six extra primary constraints. However, only in the case of GR the dynamics is such that these six primary constraints get supplemented by six secondary constraints, which gives the end result of two propagating degrees of freedom. This is how uniqueness of GR manifests itself in this ``pure spin connection" formalism. The other theories we discover are shown to give examples of irregular dynamical systems. At the linear level around (anti-)de Sitter space they have two degrees of freedom, as General Relativity, with the extra ones manifesting themselves only non-linearly.
Astronomyopticflux.com

Black Holes Might Affect Galaxies’ Evolution – New Study Explains

Black holes are usually resting at the core of almost every sufficiently large galaxy. So these cosmic features have their way with the galaxies, affecting only a small part around the galaxy’s centre. But how’s that really happening?. Some predictions indicate that as black holes grow, they produce enough energy...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutrino trapping in extremely compact Tolman VII spacetimes

Extremely compact objects trap gravitational waves or neutrinos, assumed to move along null geodesics in the trapping regions. The trapping of neutrinos was extensively studied for spherically symmetric extremely compact objects constructed under the simplest approximation of the uniform energy density distribution, with radius located under the photosphere of the external spacetime; in addition, uniform emissivity distribution of neutrinos was assumed in these studies. Here we extend the studies of the neutrino trapping for the case of the extremely compact Tolman VII objects representing the simplest generalization of the internal Schwarzschild solution with uniform distribution of the energy density, and the correspondingly related distribution of the neutrino emissivity that is thus again proportional to the energy density; radius of such extremely compact objects can overcome the photosphere of the external Schwarzschild spacetime. In dependence on the parameters of the Tolman VII spacetimes, we determine the "local" and "global" coefficients of efficiency of the trapping and demonstrate that the role of the trapping is significantly stronger than in the internal Schwarzschild spacetimes. Our results indicate possible influence of the neutrino trapping in cooling of neutron stars.
Aerospace & Defensewustl.edu

Physicist Nagy to lead next-gen balloon mission

With NASA's latest balloon technology, Johanna Nagy is looking 13 billion years into the past, using the oldest light in the universe, to precisely measure the polarization of the microwave sky. What did the universe look like when the first stars formed? How heavy are notoriously difficult to detect neutrinos?...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:GW190521: A dynamical capture of two black holes

Authors:Rossella Gamba, Matteo Breschi, Gregorio Carullo, Piero Rettegno, Simone Albanesi, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Alessandro Nagar. Abstract: We analyze the gravitational-wave signal GW190521 under the hypothesis that it was generated by the merger of two nonspinning black holes on hyperbolic orbits. The best configuration matching the data corresponds to two black holes of source frame masses of $81^{+62}_{-25}M_\odot$ and $52^{+32}_{-32}M_\odot$ undergoing two encounters and then merging into an intermediate-mass black hole. Under the hyperbolic merger hypothesis, we find an increase of one unit in the recovered signal-to-noise ratio and a 14 e-fold increase in the maximum likelihood value compared to a quasi-circular merger with precessing spins. We conclude that our results support the first gravitational-wave detection from the dynamical capture of two stellar-mass black holes.
Physicsarxiv.org

Direct observation of the dead-cone effect in QCD

At particle collider experiments, elementary particle interactions with large momentum transfer produce quarks and gluons (known as partons) whose evolution is governed by the strong force, as described by the theory of quantum chromodynamics (QCD). The vacuum is not transparent to the partons and induces gluon radiation and quark pair production in a process that can be described as a parton shower. Studying the pattern of the parton shower is one of the key experimental tools in understanding the properties of QCD. This pattern is expected to depend on the mass of the initiating parton, through a phenomenon known as the dead-cone effect, which predicts a suppression of the gluon spectrum emitted by a heavy quark of mass $m$ and energy $E$, within a cone of angular size $m$/$E$ around the emitter. A direct observation of the dead-cone effect in QCD has not been possible until now, due to the challenge of reconstructing the cascading quarks and gluons from the experimentally accessible bound hadronic states. We report the first direct observation of the QCD dead-cone by using new iterative declustering techniques to reconstruct the parton shower of charm quarks. This result confirms a fundamental feature of QCD, which is derived more generally from its origin as a gauge quantum field theory. Furthermore, the measurement of a dead-cone angle constitutes a direct experimental observation of the non-zero mass of the charm quark, which is a fundamental constant in the standard model of particle physics.